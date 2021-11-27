UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Various Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Professor (Control System), Associate Professor (Computer Science), Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering), Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering), Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering), Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering), Tutor in College of Nursing. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 December 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 16 December 2021
- Last date for submission of printing of completely submitted online application: 17 December 2021
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Professor (Control System) - 1 Post
- Associate Professor (Computer Science)- 1 Post
- Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering)- 1 Post
- Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering)- 1 Post
- Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)- 2 Posts
- Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering)- 1 Post
- Tutor - 14 Posts
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Professor (Control System) - PhD Degree with First Class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Control System Engineering/ Embedded System Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Controls & Instrumentation Engineering/ Electrical Engineering and experience of ten years of teaching, research and/or industry, out of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor/ Reader or equivalent grade.
- Associate Professor (Computer Science)- Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science and experience of eight years in teaching, research and/or industry at the level of Lecturer or equivalent grade, excluding period spent on obtaining the research degree.
- Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering)- Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and experience of eight years in teaching, research and/or industry at level of Lecturer or equivalent.
- Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering)- Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering and experience of eight years in teaching, research and/or industry at the level of Lecturer or equivalent grade, excluding period spent on obtaining the research degree.
- Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)- Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and experience of eight years in teaching, research and/or industry at the level of Lecturer or equivalent.
- Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering)- Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Metallurgy/Production Engineering and experience of eight years of teaching, research and/or industry at level of Lecturer or equivalent.
- Tutor - Masters’ degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute or B.Sc. Nursing or Post basic B.Sc. Nursing with one year experience in a Nursing College recognized by Indian Nursing Council; Registered as Nurse and Mid-Wife with Central or State Nursing Council.
UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Professor (Control System) - 50 years
- Associate Professor (Computer Science)- 40 years
- Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering)- 40 years
- Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering)- 43 years
- Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering)- 40 years
- Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering)- 40 years
- Tutor - 35 years
Download UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 December 2021. After submission of online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application for future reference.