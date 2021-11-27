UPSC Recruitment 2021 for Various Posts, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 December 2021. After submission of online application, the candidate can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Tutor Recruitment 2021?

Masters’ degree in Nursing from a recognized University or Institute or B.Sc. Nursing or Post basic B.Sc. Nursing with one year experience in a Nursing College recognized by Indian Nursing Council; Registered as Nurse and Mid-Wife with Central or State Nursing Council.

What is the qualification required for UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021?

Ph.D. in the concerned subject.

What is the last date of online application submission for UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021?

16 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be released through UPSC Faculty Recruitment 2021?

20.