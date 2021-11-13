UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @upsc.gov.in, 36 Vacancies for Various Posts| Apply Online

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released at upsc.gov.in for 36 vacancies. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Joint Assistant Director, Senior Assistant Controller of Mines. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 December 2021. However, the last date for printing of completely submitted online application is upto 3 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 2 December 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 3 December 2021

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 1 Post

Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - 3 Posts

Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - 3 Posts

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - 7 Posts

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - 5 Posts

Joint Assistant Director - 3 Posts

Deputy Director - 6 Posts

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines - 8 Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor (Electrical Engineering) - Ph.D Degree with First class at Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and experience of ten years in teaching, research and/or industry, out of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor/Reader or equivalent grade.

Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering or Master of Technology from a recognized University or Institute, with First Class or Equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering or Master of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering; and Doctor of Philosophy in Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering or Master of Technology from a recognized University or Institute, with First Class or Equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering or Master of Technology in Computer Engineering/Information Technology Engineering, and Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering or Master of Technology from a recognized University or Institute, with First Class or Equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering or Master of Technology in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology and Master of Engineering or Master of Technology from a recognized University or Institute, with First Class or Equivalent either in Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology or Master of Engineering or Master of Technology in Computer Engineering/Information Technology Engineering.

Joint Assistant Director - B.Tech or B.E. or B.Sc. (Engr) degree in Electronics or Electronics and Telecommunication or Electronics and Communication or Information Technology or Computer Science or Information and Communication Technology or Electrical Engineering with Telecommunication as a special subject from a recognized University or Institute OR Master degree in Electronics or Computer Science or Information Technology or Artificial Intelligence or Physics with Electronics or Communication or Wireless or Radio subjects as specialization from a recognized University or Institute.

Deputy Director - Master’s degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Commerce or Psychology or Sociology or Social Work or Public Administration or Business Administration from a recognised University or Institute.

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines - Bachelor of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution OR Master of Engineering or Technology in Mining Engineering from a recognized University or Institution.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Professor (Electrical Engineering) - 53 years

Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - 50 years

Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - 50 years

Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) - 35 years

Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering) - 35 years

Joint Assistant Director - 30 years

Deputy Director - 40 years

Senior Assistant Controller of Mines in Indian Bureau of Mines - 40 years

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 2 December 2021. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee - Rs. 25/- (SC/ST/PwBD/Women- Exempted)