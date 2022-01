UPSC Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts, 13 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsc.gov.in for 13 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification for various posts including Senior Administrative Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer, Assistant Professor (Ayurveda), Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda) and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda). Interested candidates can submit applications through the prescribed format on or before 10 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 10 February 2022

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 11 February 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II - 8 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer - 1 Post

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer- 1 Post

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda) Panchkarma- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda)- 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)- 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II - Degree of a recognized university.

Assistant Employment Officer - Master's Degree in Commerce or Social Welfare or Social Work or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Education of a recognized university or equivalent.

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer- Master’s Degree in Social Welfare or Social Work or Economics or Statistics or Psychology or Commerce or Education of a recognized University or equivalent.

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)- Degree in Ayurveda Medicine from a University established by law or statutory board/faculty/examining body of Indian Medicine or equivalent.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II - Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Assistant Employment Officer - Level- 06 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer- : Level- 07 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)- Level- 10 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II, Assistant Employment Officer - 35 years

Sub-Regional Employment Officer/Officer- : 30 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda)- 45 years

Assistant Professor ( Ayurveda) Shalya Tantra: 50 years

Assistant Professor (Ayurveda) Swasthavritta evum Yoga: 48 years

Download UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 10 February 2022. After submission of online application the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.