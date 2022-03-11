UPSC Recruitment 2022 for AEE, Officer, Scientist B and other Posts, Download Notification

Union Public Service Commission is hiring AEE, Officer, Scientist B and other Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Vacancy Details and Other Details.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) invites Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) for recruitment by selection to the post of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology), Technical Officer, Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) and Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases), against advertisement number 05/2022. UPSC ORA Link is available for this recruitment till 31 March 2022 on upsconline.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC AEE, Officer, Scientist B and other Post

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Editor (Telugu) - Degree of a recognized University; (ii) Degree or Diploma in Librarianship of a recognized University or Institution and about five years’ practical experience in a responsible capacity in a library of standing.Proficiency in Telugu language.

Photographic Officer,Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - Graduation and Two years’ experience in various branches of photography including experience in Press Photography in an organisation in the field of Print or Audio-Visual Media.

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - Master’s Degree in Chemistry/AIC by examination/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmacy/Forensic Science and (ii) Bachelor of Science Degree with Chemistry as one of the subject from a recognized University or Institute. Three years experience of analytical methods and research therein in the field of Toxicology in any Central Government or State Government organization or recognized research institute or Forensic Science Laboratory under the Central or State Government.

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) - Degree in Civil Engineering or Environmental Engineering or Public Health Engineering from a recognized University or Institute or passed Section A and B examination of the Institution of Engineers (India) in Civil Engineering. Post Graduate degree in Public Health Engineering or Environmental Engineering from a recognized University or Institute

Driller-in-Charge - Degree in Drilling/Mining/Mechanical/Civil/Electrical Engineering/ Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government; (ii) One year experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs; OR (i) Diploma in Drilling/Mining/Mechanical/Civil/Electrical /Petroleum Engineering from a University recognized by Government of India, Ministry of Human Resources Development, All India Council for Technical Education, University Grants Commission, Indira Gandhi National Open University or State Government and Five years experience in operation and maintenance of drilling rigs.

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) - Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University/Institution or pass in Section A and Section B of the Associate Membership Examination in Mechanical Engineering branch from Institution of Engineers (India) and 10 years of expereience.

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) - Degree in Telecommunications/ Electronics Engineering/ Electronics and Communications Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Two years experience in supervisory capacity in the field of radio aids to navigation

System Analyst - Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or M.Sc. Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute; OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.3 years of experience.

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine OR General Surgery OR Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) - A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.D.( Medicine or Tuberculosis)/ M.D.( General Medicine or T.B. and Respiratory Diseases) or M.S.( Surgery)/ M.S.( General Surgery)from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent. Three years’ teaching experience.

Age Limit:

Assistant Editor (Telugu) - 35 years

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - 30 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - 35 years

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) - 35 years

Driller-in-Charge - 30 years

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) - 40 years

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) - 35 years

System Analyst - 35 years

Senior Lecturer - 50 years

UPSC Vacancy Details

Assistant Editor (Telugu) - 1 Post

Photographic Officer,Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - 1 Post

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) - 1 Post

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) - 4 Posts

Driller-in-Charge - 3 Posts

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) - 23 Posts

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) - 3 Posts

System Analyst - 6 Posts

Senior Lecturer (General Medicine) - 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) - 1 Post

Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases) - 1 Post

