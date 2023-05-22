UPSC Recruitment 2023 For Director & Others in Various Ministries/Departments: Check Eligibility & Application Procedure

UPSC has invited online applications for the Director & Other Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published recruitment notice for various posts in the Employment News (20 -26 May) 2023. Candidates with certain educational qualifications can apply for these posts including Joint Secretary, Joint Secretary (Digital Commerce), Director/Deputy Secretary, Director/Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing – HEI) and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before June 19, 2023.

These positions are available in various ministries/departments including Ministry of Heavy Industry, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and others.



Candidates should have requisite educational qualification including Degree in Urban Planning/Architecture/Architecture & Planning/Civil Engineering, Master’s Degree in Engineering / Technology/B.E./B. Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application for these posts is June 19, 2023 through Online Recruitment Application (ORA). Last date for complete submission of application for these posts is June 20, 2023.



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Joint Secretary (Civil Aviation)-01

Joint Secretary (Digital Commerce)-01

Joint Secretary (Arbitration & Conciliation)-01

Joint Secretary (Cyber Laws)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Integrated Nutrient Management)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Natural Resource Management)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Cooperation/Credit)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Crops)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Chemical Engineering)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Pharma and Medical Device)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Digital Commerce)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (IPR/Copyrights)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (EGovernance)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Logistics)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (ICT Edu)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Edu Laws)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Policy,Promotion & Outreach)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing – Capital Goods)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Manufacturing – HEI)-01

Director/Deputy Secretary (Urban Planning)-01

UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Joint Secretary (Civil Aviation)-B.E./B.Tech in Aviation/ Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Computer/ Information Technology/ Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering.

Joint Secretary (Digital Commerce)-Master’s Degree/PG Diploma in Business Administration /Economics /Commerce / Business Economics / Foreign Trade.

Joint Secretary (Arbitration & Conciliation)- Bachelor’s in Law.

Joint Secretary (Cyber Laws)-Bachelor’s in Law.

Director/Deputy Secretary (Integrated Nutrient Management)- Master’s degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agricultural Chemistry / Soil Science / Plant Pathology / Chemistry / Biochemistry / Microbiology / Bacteriology;

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Joint Secretary level post are 40

and 55 years.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Director level post are 35 and 45

years respectively.

The minimum and maximum age limit for the Deputy Secretary level post are 32

and 40 years respectively.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the age limit/relaxation for the posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Pay

Pay for Joint Secretary level posts will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-14 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,66,000/- including Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance & House Rent Allowance in present level).

Pay for Director level post will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-13 in the Pay

Matrix as per 7th CPC (approximate gross salary would be around Rs. 2,18,000/-

including Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance & House Rent Allowance in present level).

Pay for Deputy Secretary level post will be fixed at the minimum of Pay Level-12 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC(approximate gross salary would be around Rs.

1,43,000/- including Dearness Allowance, Transport Allowance & House Rent Allowance in present level).

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the pay scale for the above posts.



UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF

UPSC Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online

Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before June 19, 2023.