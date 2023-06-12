UPSC Recruitment 2023 For 113 Assistant Professor & Other Posts: Know Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Application Procedure & More

UPSC has invited online applications for the 113 Assistant Professor & Other Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for the 113 Specialist, Assistant Professor & other posts in the Employment News (10 - 16) June 2023. These positions are available in various ministries and departments including Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Mines, Department of Health & Family welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 29, 2023.

To apply for various posts including Specialist, Assistant Professor/Lecturer and others under the recruitment drive launched by UPSC candidates should have certain educational qualifications including Graduate/Post Graduate and others as mentioned in the notification.





UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 10, 2023

Closing date of application: June 29, 2023

Last date for complete submission of printing of application form: June 30, 2023





UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III : 26

Specialist Grade III(Pathology): 15

Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer: 02

Senior Assistant Controller: 02

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Anatomy): 06

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Community Medicine): 04

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Forensic Medicine & Toxicology):04

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Gynaecology & Obstetrics ):04

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Homoeopathic Materia Medica: 08

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Homoeopathic Pharmacy): 05

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Organon of Medicine): 09

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Practice of Medicine): 07

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Physiology including Biochemistry ): 05

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Pathology & Microbiology): 04

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Repertory): 08

Assistant Professor/Lecturer (Surgery): 04



UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Specialist Grade III(Pathology): As indicated in Part-A, Section-A in Schedule-VI of

CHS amendment Rules, 2019 i.e. Doctor of Medicine (Pathology); or Diplomate National Board (Pathology) or Doctor of Philosophy (Pathology) or Doctor of Science (Pathology).

Assistant Surgeon/Medical Officer: A recognized medical qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualification) to the Indian

Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) shall also fulfill the conditions stipulated in subsection (3) of Section 13 of the said Act.

Assistant Professor/ Lecturer (Anatomy): Post Graduate qualification in Homoeopathy. The qualification shall be the one included in Second Schedule o Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 OR Post Graduate Medical Degree in concerned subjects recognized by the Medical Council of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





UPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before June 29, 2023

