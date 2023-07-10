UPSC Deputy Architect Jobs 2023 Apply For 71 Vacancies

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 71 Deputy Architect & Other Posts, Check Eligibility, Important Dates And More

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: UPSC  has invited online applications for the 71 Deputy Architect & Other Posts on its official website. Check  UPSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for various posts including Scientific Officer & Others in the Employment News (08-14) July 2023. These positions are available in various Union Ministries/Departments including the Ministry of Civil Aviation,  Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and others. 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 27, 2023. 
 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

 

Opening date of online application: July 08, 2023
Closing date of application: July 27, 2023
Last date of submission of printing of application: July 28, 2023. 
 

 UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

 

Legal Officer-2
Scientific Officer (Chemical)-1
Deputy Architect-53
Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics)-1
Scientist ‘B’ (Documents)-6
Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology)-2
Assistant Director-2    
Director General-1
Administrative Officer-3
 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Legal Officer-Degree in law from a recognized university.
Scientific Officer (Chemical)-Master Degree in Chemistry or Microbiology or Degree in Chemical Technology or Degree in Chemical Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
Deputy Architect- (i) Possessing Degree in Architecture of recognized University or Institution.
(ii) Be registered as Architect with the Council of Architecture under Architect Act 1972(20 of
1972).
Scientist ‘B’ (Ballistics)-Masters degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or Institute.
Scientist ‘B’ (Documents)-Master Degree in Chemistry or Physics or Forensic Science with Chemistry or Physics as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelor of Science from a recognised University or institute. 
Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology)-Masters Degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by examination or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelors of Science level from a recognized University. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
UPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF
 
 
 
UPSC Recruitment 2023: Interested and  eligible candidates can apply only for these posts through the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system  with the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before  July 27, 2023.

