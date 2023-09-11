UPSC System Analyst Jobs 2023 Apply Online For Various Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For System Analyst And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

UPSC Recruitment 2023: UPSC has released the notification for the System Analyst and other posts in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Check the pdf, how to apply, the application process, eligibility and others. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released recruitment notification in the Employment News (09-15) September 2023. Under the recruitment drive, the Commission is set to recruit for various posts including  Assistant Professor, System Analyst and Post Graduate Teacher in various departments/ministries. These positions are available in different ministries including the Ministry of Jal Shakti/Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Port Blair, Andaman & Nicobar Administration and others. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 28, 2023. 

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application for these posts is September 28, 2023 at https://www.upsconline.nic.in. Last date for submission of a hard copy of application is September 29, 2023.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: 1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali)-Farakka Barrage Project: 1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry)-Farakka Barrage Project: 1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (English) -Farakka Barrage Project:1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Mathematics)-Farakka Barrage Project: 1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Physics)-Farakka Barrage Project: 1
  • Post Graduate Teacher (Political Science)-Farakka Barrage Project: 1
  • Assistant Professor (Bengali)-Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Port Blair: 1
  • Assistant Professor (Commerce)-Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidyalaya, Port Blair: 1

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification 

System Analyst in Central Ground Water Board: Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. (Computer Science or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute OR B.E. or B.Tech. in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.
Post Graduate Teacher (Bengali)-Farakka Barrage Project: Master Degree with
50% marks from recognized university in the relevant subject i.e. Bengali. (ii) Bachelor of
Education from a recognized University/Institute and (iii) Studied Bengali as a subject up to
10th standard.
Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry)-Farakka Barrage Project: Master Degree with 50% marks from
recognized university in the relevant subject i.e. Chemistry. (ii) Bachelor of Education from a
recognized University/Institute and (iii) Studied Bengali as a subject up to 10th standard.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 


UPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply For UPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website-upsconline.nic.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now fill the application form as mentioned in the notification.
  • Step 4: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 5: After that, submit the application form.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
     

FAQ

Last date of submission of online application for these posts is September 28, 2023

UPSC has released the notification for the System Analyst And others posts on its official website.
