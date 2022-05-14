UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) on upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibililty & Application Procedure Here

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsc.gov.in. Check eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector, Assistant Director (Banking), Master in Hindi, Assistant Director

(Cost), Assistant Registrar General (Map), Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) and others. Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 2 June 2022. However, the last date for printing for submitting the online applications is up to 3 June 2022.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 2 June 2022

Last date for submission of application: 3 June 2022

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector - 1 Post

Assistant Director (Banking) - 9 Posts

Master in Hindi- 1 Post

Assistant Director (Cost) - 22 Posts

Assistant Registrar General (Map) - 1 Post

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) - 3 Posts

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) - 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives) - 1 Post

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) - 2 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Obstetrics & Gynaecology) - 1 Post

Assistant Professor (Law) - 8 Posts

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Drug Inspector -Bachelor's Degree in Ayurveda from a recognized University

Assistant Director (Banking) -Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce.

Master in Hindi- Master’s Degree in Hindi from a recognized University; Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution.

Assistant Director (Cost) - A qualification recognized for enrolment in the Register of Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Assistant Registrar General (Map) - Master’s Degree in Geography from a recognized University.

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry) - Master’s Degree in Chemistry / *AIC by examination / Biochemistry / Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects at Bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) - Master’s Degree in Physics or Mathematics or Applied Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of Science level from a recognized University.

Junior Scientific Officer (Explosives) - Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of Chemist by Examination** or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of bachelor of science level from a recognized University.

Junior Scientific Officer (Toxicology) - Masters Degree in Chemistry or Associateship diploma of the Institution of

Chemist by examination** or Biochemistry or Pharmacology or Pharmacy or Forensic Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects during all the three years of Bachelors of Science level from a recognized University.

recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on or before 2 June 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.