UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @ upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility & Application Procedure Here

UPSC has invited online applications for the 73 Foreman and Other Posts on its official website. Check UPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts including Foreman (Aeronautical)/ Foreman (Chemical)/Deputy Director/Assistant Controller of Mines and others in the Employment News (11-17 February) 2023.



Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Degree in concerned subjects with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online on or before 02 March 2023.



Notification Details UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 :

Advt No: 03 - 2023



Important Date UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 March 2023

Last Date for Printing of Online submitted application: 03 March 2023



Vacancy Details UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Foreman (Aeronautical)-01

Foreman (Chemical) -04

Foreman Computer (IT)-02

Foreman (Electrical)-01

Foreman (Electronics)-01

Foreman (Metallurgy)-02

Foreman (Textile)-02

Deputy Director-12

Assistant Controller of Mines-47

Labour Officer-01

Eligibility Criteria UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Foreman (Aeronautical)-Degree in Aeronautical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University.

Foreman (Chemical) -Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University plus one year experience in the relevant field i.e. Chemical from a recognized organization

Foreman Computer (IT)- Degree in Computer Engineering or Technology from any recognized University

Foreman (Electrical)-: Degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology from any recognized University

Foreman (Electronics)-Degree in Electronics Engineering or Technology from any recognized University



You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/Pay Scale/how to apply and other updates for the posts.



UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply UPSC Various Post Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply only Online against this advertisement on the Online

Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before 02 March 2023.