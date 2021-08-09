UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021 Released at upsessb.org, Check Direct Download Link Here

UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB). Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date, Instructions for Exam and other details here.

UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has recently uploaded the admit card for the Post Post Graduate Teacher PGT (2595 Post) Recruitment 2021. The candidates who applied for UPSESSB PGT Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 02/2021 can download their admit card through the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org.

The link to the admit card is given below. The candidates can download the admit card using their application number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can access the UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of UPSESSB.i.e.upsessb.org. Click on Press Vigyapti. Click on the notice that reads ‘Vigyapti (07.08.2021) [Regarding Advt 02/2021 PGT Admit Card (Examination Dated 17.08.2021 & 18.08.2021)]Click Here to Download Admit Card’. It will be opened. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, verification code and click on submit button. UPSESSBPGT Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSESSBPGT Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021

Direct Link to Download UPSESSB TGT Admit Card 2021

The facility to download UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021 will be available till 18 August 2021. The written exam is scheduled to be held from 17 and 18 August 2021. All candidates are advised to download the admit card and take a printout of it and bring the identity proof along with the admit card on the day of the exam.

This drive is being done to recruit 2595 vacancies for the Post of Post Graduate Teacher PGT. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading the admit card, they may contact the control room tell phone number 05322466851 or mobile number 8468007598. The candidates can download UPSESSB PGT Admit Card 2021 directly by clicking on the above link.