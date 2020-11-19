UPSESSB Teacher 15508 Vacancy 2020 Cancelled @ upsessb.org: UP Board cancels TGT, PGT Vacancies; New Notification Soon

UPSESSB Teacher 15508 Vacancy 2020 Cancelled: Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has cancelled the UP Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 15508 TGT and PGT vacancy, as per the official notice released on the official websites upsessb.org and pariksha.up.nic.in. The UPSESSB Notice states that the UP teacher recruitment exam to fill TGT/ PGT vacancy has been cancelled due to the adaptation of two different selection criteria for ad hoc and fresh candidates in a common written exam. Moreover, the exclusion of TGT Biology from the recruitment process invited some hurdles. Considering this, the UP Board has decided to cancel the UP 15508 Teacher Recruitment 2020 examination. Check below the official notice and other important details.

The notice regarding the cancellation of UPSESSB Teacher Vacancy 2020 states that the board will soon issue a new notification for the recruitment of teachers in Uttar Pradesh schools. Candidates who have already applied earlier will have to apply again under the new notification. However, those who have paid the application fee, will not be required to pay the fee again. Have a look at the official notice below:

UPSESSB TGT/PGT Teacher Vacancy 2020

The UPSESSB notified about the recruitment of 15508 vacancy of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) in UP schools in October 2020. The online application process for the same began on 29th October 2020 and was currently ongoing @ pariksha.up.nic.in. However, now the candidates should not apply for the same. The UPSESSB will soon come up with the new advertisement for TGT & PGT Recruitment. Candidates should frequently visit the official website upsessb.org to get the latest updates.