UPSESSB TGT Answer Key 2021 Released @upsessb.org, Submit Objection before 13 Aug

UPSESSB TGT Answer Key 2021: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher on official website - upsessb.org. Candidates can download UP TGT Answer Key from the official website.

UPSESSB TGT Answer Key Link is given below. The candidates can download TGT Answer Key for 12 subjects i.e. Hindi, Maths, Home Science, Urdu, English, Drawing, Social Science, Stitch, Sanskrit, Science, Biology, Commerce, Agriculture, Physical Education, Music Playing and Singing Music through the link below:

UPSESSB TGT Answer Key Download Link PDF

Candidates having objection against any answer key may raise their objection through online mode on or before 13 August 2021 on objection.upsessb.org. The candidates are required to use their Roll Number and Registered Mobile Number for raising objections. They can submit objections through the link below:

UPSESSB TGT Answer Key Objection Link

UPSESSB TGT Exam was held on 07 and 08 August 2021. UP TGT Result shall be released after considering all the objections

How to Download UPSESSB Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website - upsessb.org

Click on the link Answer Key Link given on the homepage

Download UPSESSB Answer Key PDF

Check answers