UPSSSC ABT Exam Date 2021 Out for Asst Boring Technician Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

UPSSSC ABT Exam Date 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC) has released the exam date for the post of Asst Boring Technician on its official website - upsssc.gov.in. All such candidates applied for UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician can check the details exam schedule available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection (UPSSSC)-upsssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection will conduct the written exam for Asst Boring Technician on 25 April 2021 (Sunday.)

Candidates applied for the Asst Boring Technician post should note that UPSSSC will upload the admit card for the Asst Boring Technician post on its official website in due course. Candidates can download UPSSSC Asst Boring Technician Admit Card, using their registration number and date of birth from its official website, once released.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) had earlier invited applications for the 486 vacancies for Assistant Boring Technician in the state. Candidates with certain qualification like ITI Certificate from recognized Institutions have applied for the major recruitment drive launched in the state.

All such candidates applied for Asst Boring Technician post can check the exam schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for UPSSSC ABT Exam Date 2021 for Asst Boring Technician Post





How to Download: UPSSSC ABT Exam Date 2021 for Asst Boring Technician Post