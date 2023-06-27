UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here!

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the official UPSSSC Enforcement Constable notification for vacancies for 477 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for all the important topics.
Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC Enforcement exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and strategize their preparation accordingly.
In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here is the key highlights of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Constable
|
Vacancies
|
477
|
Category
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Physical Efficiency Test
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Number of Questions
|
150
|
Marking Scheme
|
+2 marks for every correct answer.
-0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.
|
Duration
|
2 hours
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: PDF
Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below:
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Important Topics
The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e. General Science, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability Tests. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below.
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge/General Science
|
India and its adjacent countries
India and World geography
Books & Authors
Organizations
Natural Resources
Current Affairs
Scientific Progress/Development
Indian Economy and Culture
Important Dates
Indian Agriculture
Currency
Environment and Urbanisation
National/International Awards
Indian Constitution
Capital
Ancient History
Medieval History
Modern History
UP Special General Knowledge
Physics (upto class 10th)
Chemistry (upto class 10th)
Biology (upto class 10th)
|
General Hindi
|
Questions & Answers from the Passage
Letter Writing
One Word Substitutions
Word Knowledge
Use of Words
Title of the Passage
Antonym
Synonym
Sentence Correction
Idioms Phrases
|
Reasoning Ability
|
Verbal and Figure Classification
Problem Solving
Discrimination
Analysis and Judgment
Analogies
Arithmetical Number Series
Visual Memory
Decision Making
Space Visualization
Arithmetical Computations and Other Analytical Functions
Relationship
Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and Symbols and their Relationships
Observation
Concepts
Arithmetic Reasoning
|
Numerical Aptitude
|
Number System
Profit Loss and Discount
Simplification
Percentage
Average
HCF and LCM
Ratio and Proportion
Time and Work
Speed Time and Distance
Partnership
Mensuration
Interest
Algebra
Geometry
Use of Tables and Graphs
Miscellaneous
|
Mental Ability Test
|
Logical Diagrams
Forcefulness of argument
Symbol-Relationship Interpretation
Word formation Test
Word and alphabet Analogy
Letter and number series
Distance and Direction
Coding and Decoding
Letter and number coding
|
Intelligence Quotient
|
Relationship and Analogy Test
Coding-Decoding
Spotting out the dissimilar
Series Completion
Mathematical ability Test
Venn Diagram and chart-type test
Problems based on the alphabet
Time sequence test
Direction Sense Test
Blood Relation
Arranging in order
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 in Hindi
Here we have compiled below the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus in Hindi for the ease of the candidates. Aspirants can check topics for all the sections and commence their preparation for UPSSSC Enforcement Constable recruitment accordingly.
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Knowledge/Genaral Science
|
भारत और उसके निकटवर्ती देश
भारत और विश्व भूगोल
किताबें और लेखक
संगठन
प्राकृतिक संसाधन
सामयिकी
वैज्ञानिक प्रगति/विकास
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति
महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ
भारतीय कृषि
मुद्रा
पर्यावरण और शहरीकरण
राष्ट्रीय/अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार
भारतीय संविधान
राजधानी
प्राचीन इतिहास
मध्यकालीन इतिहास
आधुनिक इतिहास
यूपी विशेष सामान्य ज्ञान
भौतिक विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)
रसायन विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)
जीवविज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)
|
Reasoning
|
समरूपता
खाली स्थान भरना
समस्या को सुलझाना
समानता
भिन्नता
पर्यवेक्षण
सम्बन्ध
अवधारणा
विश्लेषण निर्णय
निर्णायक क्षमता
दृ य स्मृति
विभेदन क्षमता
शब्द और आकृति वर्गीकरण
अंकगणितीय तर्क
अंकगणितीय संख्या श्रृंखला
|
General Hindi
|
हिन्दी वर्णमाला
तद्भव
कारक
सर्वनाम
विशेषण
किया काल
अनेकार्थक
वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द
समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द
अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना
लिंग
तत्सम
पर्यायवाची
विलोम
वचन
प्रत्यय
सन्धि
समास
वाच्य
अव्यय
उपसर्ग
विराम - चिन्ह
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां रस
छन्द
अलंकार
|
Mental Ability Test
|
तार्किक आरेख
शब्द रचना परीक्षण
अक्षर और संख्या श्रृंखला
संकेत - सम्बन्ध विश्लेषण
प्रत्यक्ष ज्ञान बोध
व्यावहारिक ज्ञान परीक्षण
दिशा ज्ञान परीक्षण
शब्द और वर्णमाला में आंशिक समरूपता
प्रभावी तर्क
आंकड़ों का तार्किक विश्लेषण
अंतर्निहित भावों का विनिश्चय करना
|
Numerical Ability
|
संख्या पद्धति
सरलीकरण
दशमलव और भिन्न
औसत
टाइम और वर्क
टाइम और दूरी
प्रतिशत
लाभ और हानि
छूट
साधारण ब्याज
महत्तम समापवर्तक और लघुत्तम समापवर्तक
मेन्सुरेशन
अनुपात और समानुपात
चक्रवृद्धि ब्याज
भागीदारी
बीजगणित
ज्यामिति
सारणी और ग्राफ का प्रयोग
अंकगणितीय संगणना विश्लेषणात्मक कार्य
विविध
|
Intelligence Quotient
|
सम्बन्ध
सम्बन्ध व आंशिक समानता परीक्षण
असमान को चिन्हित करना
गणितीय योग्यता परीक्षण
रक्त सम्बन्ध
वर्णमाला पर आधारित प्रश्न
श्रृंखला पूरी करने
संकेत लिपि और सांकेतिक लिपि
क्रम में व्यवस्थित करना
दिशा ज्ञान
समय - क्रम परीक्षण
वेन आरेख और चार्ट सदृश परीक्षण
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern
After knowing the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus, aspirants should check the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam pattern to understand the exam requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process.
- The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.
- The medium of the exam is English and Hindi.
- The exam duration will be 2 hours.
- As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for every incorrect response.
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Exam Pattern 2023
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
General Science (सामान्य ज्ञान)
|
38
|
76
|
General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी)
|
37
|
74
|
Numerical & Mental Ability Test (संख्यात्मक और मानसिक क्षमता)
|
38
|
76
|
Mental Aptitude Test or Intelligence Quotient Test or Reasoning (मानसिक अभिरुचि, बुद्धिलब्धि अवं तार्किक क्षमता)
|
37
|
74
|
Total
|
150
|
300
How to Cover UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023?
The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 exam in one attempt.
- Analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.
- Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.
- Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.
- Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Best Books
Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books are as follows:
|
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Names
|
General Science
|
General Science by Lucent Publications
|
General Hindi
|
General Hindi by Arihant
|
Numerical and Mental Ability
|
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
|
Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence/Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal