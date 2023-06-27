UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here!

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Notification and Exam Pattern for tentative 477 posts. Download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English here

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable
UPSSSC Enforcement Constable

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the official UPSSSC Enforcement Constable notification for vacancies for 477 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for all the important topics.

Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC Enforcement exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and strategize their preparation accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

Career Counseling

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the key highlights of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Post Name

Constable

Vacancies

477

Category

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Physical Efficiency Test

Exam Mode

Online

Number of Questions

150

Marking Scheme

+2 marks for every correct answer.

-0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Duration

2 hours

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below:

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF

Download Here

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e. General Science, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability Tests. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge/General Science

India and its adjacent countries

India and World geography

Books & Authors

Organizations

Natural Resources

Current Affairs

Scientific Progress/Development

Indian Economy and Culture

Important Dates

Indian Agriculture

Currency

Environment and Urbanisation

National/International Awards

Indian Constitution

Capital

Ancient History

Medieval History

Modern History

UP Special General Knowledge

Physics (upto class 10th)

Chemistry (upto class 10th)

Biology (upto class 10th)

General Hindi

Questions & Answers from the Passage

Letter Writing

One Word Substitutions

Word Knowledge

Use of Words

Title of the Passage

Antonym

Synonym

Sentence Correction

Idioms Phrases

Reasoning Ability

Verbal and Figure Classification

Problem Solving

Discrimination

Analysis and Judgment

Analogies

Arithmetical Number Series

Visual Memory

Decision Making

Space Visualization

Arithmetical Computations and Other Analytical Functions

Relationship

Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and Symbols and their Relationships

Observation

Concepts

Arithmetic Reasoning

Numerical Aptitude

Number System

Profit Loss and Discount

Simplification

Percentage

Average

HCF and LCM

Ratio and Proportion 

Time and Work

Speed Time and Distance

Partnership

Mensuration

Interest

Algebra

Geometry

Use of Tables and Graphs

Miscellaneous

Mental Ability Test

Logical Diagrams

Forcefulness of argument

Symbol-Relationship Interpretation

Word formation Test

Word and alphabet Analogy

Letter and number series

Distance and Direction

Coding and Decoding

Letter and number coding

Intelligence Quotient

Relationship and Analogy Test

Coding-Decoding

Spotting out the dissimilar

Series Completion

Mathematical ability Test

Venn Diagram and chart-type test

Problems based on the alphabet

Time sequence test

Direction Sense Test

Blood Relation

Arranging in order

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 in Hindi

Here we have compiled below the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus in Hindi for the ease of the candidates. Aspirants can check topics for all the sections and commence their preparation for UPSSSC Enforcement Constable recruitment accordingly.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi

Subject

Topics

General Knowledge/Genaral Science

भारत और उसके निकटवर्ती देश

भारत और विश्व भूगोल

किताबें और लेखक

संगठन

प्राकृतिक संसाधन

सामयिकी

वैज्ञानिक प्रगति/विकास

भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति

महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ

भारतीय कृषि

मुद्रा

पर्यावरण और शहरीकरण

राष्ट्रीय/अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

भारतीय संविधान

राजधानी

प्राचीन इतिहास

मध्यकालीन इतिहास

आधुनिक इतिहास

यूपी विशेष सामान्य ज्ञान

भौतिक विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)

रसायन विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)

जीवविज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक)

Reasoning

समरूपता

खाली स्थान भरना

समस्या को सुलझाना

समानता

भिन्नता

पर्यवेक्षण

सम्बन्ध

अवधारणा

विश्लेषण निर्णय

निर्णायक क्षमता

दृ य स्मृति

विभेदन क्षमता

शब्द और आकृति वर्गीकरण

अंकगणितीय तर्क

अंकगणितीय संख्या श्रृंखला

General Hindi

हिन्दी वर्णमाला

तद्भव

कारक

सर्वनाम

विशेषण

किया काल

अनेकार्थक

वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द

समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द

अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना

लिंग

तत्सम

पर्यायवाची

विलोम

वचन

प्रत्यय

सन्धि

समास

वाच्य

अव्यय

उपसर्ग

विराम - चिन्ह

मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां रस

छन्द

अलंकार

Mental Ability Test

तार्किक आरेख

शब्द रचना परीक्षण

अक्षर और संख्या श्रृंखला

संकेत - सम्बन्ध विश्लेषण

प्रत्यक्ष ज्ञान बोध

व्यावहारिक ज्ञान परीक्षण

दिशा ज्ञान परीक्षण

शब्द और वर्णमाला में आंशिक समरूपता

प्रभावी तर्क

आंकड़ों का तार्किक विश्लेषण

अंतर्निहित भावों का विनिश्चय करना

Numerical Ability

संख्या पद्धति

सरलीकरण

दशमलव और भिन्न

औसत

टाइम  और वर्क

टाइम  और दूरी

प्रतिशत

लाभ और हानि

छूट

साधारण ब्याज

महत्तम समापवर्तक और लघुत्तम समापवर्तक

मेन्सुरेशन

अनुपात और समानुपात

चक्रवृद्धि ब्याज

भागीदारी

बीजगणित

ज्यामिति

सारणी और ग्राफ का प्रयोग

अंकगणितीय संगणना विश्लेषणात्मक कार्य

विविध

Intelligence Quotient

सम्बन्ध

सम्बन्ध व आंशिक समानता परीक्षण

असमान को चिन्हित करना

गणितीय योग्यता परीक्षण

रक्त सम्बन्ध

वर्णमाला पर आधारित प्रश्न

श्रृंखला पूरी करने

संकेत लिपि और सांकेतिक लिपि

क्रम में व्यवस्थित करना

दिशा ज्ञान

समय - क्रम परीक्षण

वेन आरेख और चार्ट सदृश परीक्षण

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus, aspirants should check the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam pattern to understand the exam requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process.

  • The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.
  • The medium of the exam is English and Hindi.
  • The exam duration will be 2 hours.
  • As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for every incorrect response.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Exam Pattern 2023

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

General Science (सामान्य ज्ञान)

38

76

General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी)

37

74

Numerical & Mental Ability Test (संख्यात्मक और मानसिक क्षमता)

38

76

Mental Aptitude Test or Intelligence Quotient Test or Reasoning (मानसिक अभिरुचि, बुद्धिलब्धि अवं तार्किक क्षमता)

37

74

Total

150

300

How to Cover UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 exam in one attempt.

  • Analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.
  • Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.
  • Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.
  • Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books are as follows:

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Books 2023

Subject

Book Names

General Science

General Science by Lucent Publications

General Hindi

General Hindi by Arihant

Numerical and Mental Ability

Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

Mental Aptitude Test/Intelligence/Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

FAQ

How to prepare for the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 Syllabus?

To prepare well for the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam, one should analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus thoroughly, choose the expert-recommended books and practice unlimited questions from the mock tests.

What is the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam pattern, the written exam will carry a total of 150 questions for 300 marks. The exam duration will be 2 hours.

Is there any negative marking in the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer in the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam.

What is UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects, i.e., General Science, General Hindi, Numerical & Mental Ability, and Mental Aptitude/Intelligence/Reasoning.

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.

Related Categories

    Jagran Play
    खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
    अभी खेलें
    Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
    Next