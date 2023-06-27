UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Check Subject Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Preparation Strategy here!

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Notification and Exam Pattern for tentative 477 posts. Download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English here

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission released the official UPSSSC Enforcement Constable notification for vacancies for 477 posts. Candidates aspiring for this recruitment exam should analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern to prepare for all the important topics.

Apart from the syllabus, candidates must also check the UPSSSC Enforcement exam pattern to understand the topic-wise questions, number of sections, and marking scheme followed by the board. Hence, candidates must download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and strategize their preparation accordingly.

In this blog, we have shared complete details on the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF for the written exam and the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the key highlights of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the ease of the candidates.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Name Constable Vacancies 477 Category UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Online Written Exam, Document Verification, Physical Standard Test, and Physical Efficiency Test Exam Mode Online Number of Questions 150 Marking Scheme +2 marks for every correct answer. -0.25 marks for every incorrect answer. Duration 2 hours

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: PDF

Before applying, aspirants should download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus PDF link shared below to gain in-depth knowledge of the topics that can be asked in the upcoming exam. Get the direct link to download the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below:

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF Download Here

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Important Topics

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF is divided into four subjects i.e. General Science, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability Tests. Check the subject-wise UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus below.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 Subject Topics General Knowledge/General Science India and its adjacent countries India and World geography Books & Authors Organizations Natural Resources Current Affairs Scientific Progress/Development Indian Economy and Culture Important Dates Indian Agriculture Currency Environment and Urbanisation National/International Awards Indian Constitution Capital Ancient History Medieval History Modern History UP Special General Knowledge Physics (upto class 10th) Chemistry (upto class 10th) Biology (upto class 10th) General Hindi Questions & Answers from the Passage Letter Writing One Word Substitutions Word Knowledge Use of Words Title of the Passage Antonym Synonym Sentence Correction Idioms Phrases Reasoning Ability Verbal and Figure Classification Problem Solving Discrimination Analysis and Judgment Analogies Arithmetical Number Series Visual Memory Decision Making Space Visualization Arithmetical Computations and Other Analytical Functions Relationship Abilities To Deal with Abstract Ideas and Symbols and their Relationships Observation Concepts Arithmetic Reasoning Numerical Aptitude Number System Profit Loss and Discount Simplification Percentage Average HCF and LCM Ratio and Proportion Time and Work Speed Time and Distance Partnership Mensuration Interest Algebra Geometry Use of Tables and Graphs Miscellaneous Mental Ability Test Logical Diagrams Forcefulness of argument Symbol-Relationship Interpretation Word formation Test Word and alphabet Analogy Letter and number series Distance and Direction Coding and Decoding Letter and number coding Intelligence Quotient Relationship and Analogy Test Coding-Decoding Spotting out the dissimilar Series Completion Mathematical ability Test Venn Diagram and chart-type test Problems based on the alphabet Time sequence test Direction Sense Test Blood Relation Arranging in order

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023 in Hindi

Here we have compiled below the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus in Hindi for the ease of the candidates. Aspirants can check topics for all the sections and commence their preparation for UPSSSC Enforcement Constable recruitment accordingly.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus PDF in Hindi Subject Topics General Knowledge/Genaral Science भारत और उसके निकटवर्ती देश भारत और विश्व भूगोल किताबें और लेखक संगठन प्राकृतिक संसाधन सामयिकी वैज्ञानिक प्रगति/विकास भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति महत्वपूर्ण तिथियाँ भारतीय कृषि मुद्रा पर्यावरण और शहरीकरण राष्ट्रीय/अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार भारतीय संविधान राजधानी प्राचीन इतिहास मध्यकालीन इतिहास आधुनिक इतिहास यूपी विशेष सामान्य ज्ञान भौतिक विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक) रसायन विज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक) जीवविज्ञान (कक्षा 10वीं तक) Reasoning समरूपता खाली स्थान भरना समस्या को सुलझाना समानता भिन्नता पर्यवेक्षण सम्बन्ध अवधारणा विश्लेषण निर्णय निर्णायक क्षमता दृ य स्मृति विभेदन क्षमता शब्द और आकृति वर्गीकरण अंकगणितीय तर्क अंकगणितीय संख्या श्रृंखला General Hindi हिन्दी वर्णमाला तद्भव कारक सर्वनाम विशेषण किया काल अनेकार्थक वाक्यांशों के स्थान पर एक शब्द समरूपी भिन्नार्थक शब्द अशुद्ध वाक्यों को शुद्ध करना लिंग तत्सम पर्यायवाची विलोम वचन प्रत्यय सन्धि समास वाच्य अव्यय उपसर्ग विराम - चिन्ह मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियां रस छन्द अलंकार Mental Ability Test तार्किक आरेख शब्द रचना परीक्षण अक्षर और संख्या श्रृंखला संकेत - सम्बन्ध विश्लेषण प्रत्यक्ष ज्ञान बोध व्यावहारिक ज्ञान परीक्षण दिशा ज्ञान परीक्षण शब्द और वर्णमाला में आंशिक समरूपता प्रभावी तर्क आंकड़ों का तार्किक विश्लेषण अंतर्निहित भावों का विनिश्चय करना Numerical Ability संख्या पद्धति सरलीकरण दशमलव और भिन्न औसत टाइम और वर्क टाइम और दूरी प्रतिशत लाभ और हानि छूट साधारण ब्याज महत्तम समापवर्तक और लघुत्तम समापवर्तक मेन्सुरेशन अनुपात और समानुपात चक्रवृद्धि ब्याज भागीदारी बीजगणित ज्यामिति सारणी और ग्राफ का प्रयोग अंकगणितीय संगणना विश्लेषणात्मक कार्य विविध Intelligence Quotient सम्बन्ध सम्बन्ध व आंशिक समानता परीक्षण असमान को चिन्हित करना गणितीय योग्यता परीक्षण रक्त सम्बन्ध वर्णमाला पर आधारित प्रश्न श्रृंखला पूरी करने संकेत लिपि और सांकेतिक लिपि क्रम में व्यवस्थित करना दिशा ज्ञान समय - क्रम परीक्षण वेन आरेख और चार्ट सदृश परीक्षण

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After knowing the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus, aspirants should check the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable exam pattern to understand the exam requirements. Here is the detailed exam pattern for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process.

The written exam comprises 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks.

The medium of the exam is English and Hindi.

The exam duration will be 2 hours.

As per the marking scheme, 2 marks will be awarded for every correct response, and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for every incorrect response.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks General Science (सामान्य ज्ञान) 38 76 General Hindi (सामान्य हिन्दी) 37 74 Numerical & Mental Ability Test (संख्यात्मक और मानसिक क्षमता) 38 76 Mental Aptitude Test or Intelligence Quotient Test or Reasoning (मानसिक अभिरुचि, बुद्धिलब्धि अवं तार्किक क्षमता) 37 74 Total 150 300

How to Cover UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023?

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus is one of the highly competitive exams in the state. Thousands of aspirants appear for this exam every year, but only a few are declared successful in the exam due to their dedication, consistency, and right preparation plan. Thus, the candidates should analyze the latest UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and then prepare the strategy as per the exam requirements. Here are the tips and tricks to ace the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable 2023 exam in one attempt.

Analyse the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly before commencing the preparation. This will help them to prepare the list of important topics and assign study hours to each topic accordingly.

Choose the expert-recommended books and study material to clear the basic concepts easily and cover the advanced level topics without any conceptual confusion.

Attempt mock tests and previous year question paper to improve the speed, accuracy, and solving skills. This will help them to attempt the maximum number of questions accurately in the given time period.

Prepare short notes for all the topics as it would be beneficial in the last-minute revision.

UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Syllabus 2023: Best Books

Candidates should get their hands on the latest version of UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books to cover only exam-relevant topics. The right study material and books will help them to cover all the aspects of the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable syllabus. Some of the expert-recommended UPSSSC Enforcement Constable books are as follows: