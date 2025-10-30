UPSSSC Forest Guard City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at upssc.gov.in, Download Admit Card Soon

UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to check UP Forest Guard Exam City 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 can now check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password.
The UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 has been released at upsssc.gov.in, containing the name of the city of examination shift timings and candidates' details. Exact examination centre name will get released along with the admit card.
UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 OUT
The UP Forest Guard City Slip 2025 was released at upsssc.gov.in. The city slip is not an admit card and is not valid to get entry into the examination hall. The city intimation slip gets released to inform the candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel arrangements well in advance.
UP Forest Guard City Slip 2025
UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 Link Active
The UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 will be conducted on November 9, 2025 in different cities of Uttar Pradesh. The City slip for the said exam has been released and candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account. Click on the direct link below to check the UP Forest Guard Exam City Slip 2025.

UP Forest Guard Exam City Slip 2025
UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025: Overview
UPSSSC will conduct the UP Forest Guard exam 2025 on November 9, 2025 to select eligible candidates for 693 vacancies. Check the table for UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name

Forest Guard

Total Vacancies

693

Exam Date

November 9, 2025

City Intimation Slip Release Date

October 30, 2025

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in
How to Check UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025?
Candidates can check UP Forest City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: upsssc.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “ UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2025”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
