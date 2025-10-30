UPSSSC Forest Guard City Intimation Slip 2025 Released at upssc.gov.in, Download Admit Card Soon

UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has activated the link to check UP Forest Guard Exam City 2025. Candidates who have successfully applied for the UPSSSC Forest Guard Exam 2025 can now check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 has been released at upsssc.gov.in, containing the name of the city of examination shift timings and candidates' details. Exact examination centre name will get released along with the admit card.

UPSSSC Forest Guard City Slip 2025 OUT

The UP Forest Guard City Slip 2025 was released at upsssc.gov.in. The city slip is not an admit card and is not valid to get entry into the examination hall. The city intimation slip gets released to inform the candidates about their city of examination so that candidates can make their travel arrangements well in advance.