UPSSSC Female Health Worker DV Schedule 2022 (Out)@upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

Uttar Pradesh SSSC has released the document verification schedule for the Health Worker (Female) Post on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Health Worker DV Schedule 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Health Worker (Female) Post. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Female Health Worker posts from 09 June 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified successfully for the mains exam document verification round for the Female Health Worker post can download UPSSSC Health Worker DV Schedule 2022 from the official website- upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC will conduct the document verification for the candidates qualified in the written exam form 09 to18 June 2022. Document verification will be held in two sitting l.e. from 10.00 AM to 01.00 P.M. and Second sittings from 01.30 P.M. to 04.30 PM.

A total of 17713 candidates have qualified in the written test for document verification round as per the selection process for the Female Health Worker against advertisement no.02/Exam/2021.

Candidates qualified in the written exam can check the UPSSSC Health Worker DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Health Worker DV Schedule 2022