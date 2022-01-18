UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2022 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Paper Wise Junior Engineer Answer Key Here

UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Deputy Architect) in various departments against Advertisement No. 28-EXAM/2016. Candidates who appeared in UPSSSC JE Exam 2022 can download the answer key through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Exam Date was held on 19 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The answer keys for the same have been uploaded in the form of a PDF. If any candidate has doubt against the answer key, they may raise objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key through the online mode. The last date for raising the objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key is 24 January 2022. Candidates can access the objection link against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Raise Objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022?
- Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.
- Click on the notice link that reads ‘17/01/2022 विज्ञा0सं0-28-परीक्षा/2016, सम्मिलितअवर अभियंता एवं उपवास्तुविद (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा/2016(।।) की उत्तर कुंजी देखने व उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें.’
- It will redirect you to the new window.
- Enter your registration number, date of birth, paper name, captcha code and click on the login button.
- The answer keys will be displayed on the screen.
- Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.
UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 Download Link
Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 for Paper 1
Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 for Paper 2
The commission will recruit 489 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Groundwater) in various departments. The candidates can download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.