UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2022 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Download Paper Wise Junior Engineer Answer Key Here

UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2022 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on upsssc.gov.in. Check and download UPSSSC JE Answer Key for Paper 1 and paper 2 direct link here.

UPSSSC JE Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Deputy Architect) in various departments against Advertisement No. 28-EXAM/2016. Candidates who appeared in UPSSSC JE Exam 2022 can download the answer key through the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Exam Date was held on 19 December 2021 at the various exam centres. The answer keys for the same have been uploaded in the form of a PDF. If any candidate has doubt against the answer key, they may raise objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key through the online mode. The last date for raising the objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key is 24 January 2022. Candidates can access the objection link against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Raise Objections against UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of UPSSSC.i.e. upsssc.gov.in. Click on the notice link that reads ‘17/01/2022 विज्ञा0सं0-28-परीक्षा/2016, सम्मिलितअवर अभियंता एवं उपवास्तुविद (सा0च0) प्रतियोगितात्मक परीक्षा/2016(।।) की उत्तर कुंजी देखने व उत्तर कुंजी पर आपत्ति दर्ज करने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक (Click) करें.’ It will redirect you to the new window. Enter your registration number, date of birth, paper name, captcha code and click on the login button. The answer keys will be displayed on the screen. Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 Download Link

Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 for Paper 1

Download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 for Paper 2

The commission will recruit 489 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Groundwater) in various departments. The candidates can download UPSSSC JE (28/2016) Answer Key 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.