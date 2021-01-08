UPSSSC Final Result 2021 Out for Jr. Assistant Post @upsssc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

UPSSSC Jr. Assistant Final Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the final result for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the typing test/interview round can check the final result available on the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in.



The UPSSSC Final Result 2021 Out for Jr. Assistant Post has been uploaded on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. As per the short notification released by UPSSSC, selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in written exam and Skill Test followed by Interview round.

Commission will soon release the marks obtained by candidates for the Jr. Assistant Post against advt no 01/Exam (Special Selection) 2017. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSSSC in this regards.

All such candidates who have appeared in the various round selection process for the post of Jr. Assistant against advt no 01/Exam (Special Selection) 2017 can check the final result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Final Result 2021 for Jr. Assistant Post