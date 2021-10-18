UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Admit Card 2021 Released @upsssc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains admit card for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Check process to download the same.

UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Admit Card 2021 Download: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the mains admit card for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019. All such candidates who have qualified for the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Mains Examination 2019 can download their UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) i.e.-upsssc.gov.in.

Direct Link to Download: UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Admit Card 2021



In a bid to download the UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No, Date of Birth, Gender and Verification Code on the official website.

It is noted that Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is set to conduct the Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Examination 2019 on 21 October 2021. According to the exam schedule released by Commission, Exam will be held in two sittings from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30 A.M and second sittings from 02.30 P.M. to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates should note that the First Paper will be consists of General Reasoning and General Studies and in Second Sittings, questions will be asked on General Science/Arithmetic and General Hindi.

All such candidates who have qualified for Combined Lower Subordinate Services (General Selection) Competitive Mains Examination can download the Admit Card after following the process given below.

How to Download: UPSSSC Lower Subordinate Mains Exam Date 2021