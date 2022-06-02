UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 (Announced) for Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector Posts @upsssc.gov.in, Download PDF

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate SSSC has released rescheduled date for the Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector post on its official website-upsssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement/rescheduled date for the post of Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector. Commission has postponed the earlier dates for the Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector which was scheduled in the month of June. Now Commission will conduct the exam in the month of July 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the posts of Rajasva Lekhpal & Supply Inspector can check the UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 available on the official website-upsssc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Exam on 24 July 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 19 June 2022 according to the annual calendar released by UPSSSC.

Direct Link to Download UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022





Again, the mains exam for the Supply Inspector post which was scheduled on 29 June 2022, will now be conducted on 17 July 2022. Commission has decided to postponed and rescheduled these exams due to some unavoidable reasons.

Candidates can download the UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download UPSSSC Revised Exam Schedule 2022 Check Steps