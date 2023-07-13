UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023 (Soon) at upsssc.gov.in: Check Details Here

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023 will be released soon on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Check Direct Link to Download UP VDO Answer Key, Objection Details, Steps to Download Answer Key and Other Details.

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) conducted the written exam for the post of VDO on 26 and 27 June 2023. Now, the commission will upload the answer key of the exam. The answer key link will be available on the official website of the commission (upsssc.gov.in).

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key Link 2023

The commission will generate a link to check the answers of the questions. Once the link is generated, the candidates are required to login to the official website. The link will also be given on our page.

UPSSSC VDO Answer Key Objection 2023

The candidates can submit an objection, if any, against any answer on the official website. The dates regarding the objections will be available in UPSSSC VDO Answer Key PDF.

Name of organization Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Name of the Post Rural Panchayat Officer (Village Development Officer) Number of Vacancies 1468 Type of questions 150 MCQ Megative marking For every 2 wrong answers, 1 mark for the correct answer will be deducted Time 2 hours Selection Process Written exam maximum marks 300 Official Website upsssc.gov.in

How to Download UPSSSC VDO Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSSSC - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth and select paper

Step 4: Now, fill in the code as shown and login

Step 5: Download UPSSSC Answer Key