UPSSSC VDO 2023 Result: Direct Link to Download Merit List upsssc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon declare the UPSSSC VDO result 2023. It is expected that UPSSSC VDO 2023 results to be announced on or before the last week of August. Read the latest update.

UPSSC VDO Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the result of the UPSSSC VDO soon on its official website. The exam of the same was conducted on July 27, 2023 and June 28, 2023, for 1468 vacancies The selected candidates will be posted as Village Development Officer (VDO) in Uttar Pradesh. However, any official notification on the UPSSSC VDO result date has not been announced by the examination authority

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023

The official website to download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 is upsssc.gov.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard. The merit list will be published, containing the names of candidates who have successfully passed the exam.

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 official website Click Here

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated all the important dates regarding the UPSSSC VDO

Organization Name Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission Post Name Village Development Officer Total Vacancy 953 Re Exam Date 26 and 27 June 2023 UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 Release Date July 2023 Official Website upsssc.gov.in

How to Download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download UPSSSC VDO Result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “UPSSSC VDO” Result.

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: UPSSSC VDO Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 and take a printout

What are the Details Mentioned in UPSSSC VDO Scorecard

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination.

Candidate Name Gender (Male/ Female) Marks Scored Application number Category Exam Date

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: Cut Off

The UPSSSC VDO Cut Off marks will be published along with the declaration of the result. The cutoff score is the minimum qualifying mark which must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. There will be a separate cutoff score for Unreserved Candidates, OBC, SC and ST Category. Based on the cutoff score candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process. Below we have tabulated the expected cut off as per the exam experience shared by students

Category Cut Off Marks General 211 - 220 SC 185 - 191 ST 168 - 173 OBC 205 - 210 Ex-Army Men 187 - 193 DFF 162 - 166

UPSSSC VDO Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce the UPSSSC VDO Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected for the next phase of the examination. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on the rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes like interviews, DV process, and medical tests.