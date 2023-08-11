UPSSSC VDO 2023 Result: Direct Link to Download Merit List upsssc.gov.in, Check Cut Off

 UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will soon declare the UPSSSC VDO result 2023. It is expected that UPSSSC VDO 2023 results to be announced on or before the last week of August. Read the latest update.

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023
UPSSSC VDO Result 2023

UPSSC VDO Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is expected to release the result of the UPSSSC VDO soon on its official website. The exam of the same was conducted on July 27, 2023 and June 28, 2023, for 1468 vacancies The selected candidates will be posted as Village Development Officer (VDO) in Uttar Pradesh. However, any official notification on the UPSSSC VDO result date has not been announced by the examination authority

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023

The official website to download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 is upsssc.gov.in. Candidates have to visit the official website to download the result and scorecard. The merit list will be published, containing the names of candidates who have successfully passed the exam.

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 official website

Click Here

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: Important Dates

Below we have tabulated all the important dates regarding the UPSSSC VDO 

Organization Name

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission

Post Name

Village Development Officer

Total Vacancy

953

Re Exam Date

26 and 27 June 2023

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 Release Date

July 2023

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

How to Download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023?

The step-wise procedure to download UPSSSC VDO Result is mentioned below.

Step 1:  Visit the official website - upsssc.gov.in

Step 2:  On the homepage go to the latest updates in the result section

Step 3: Click on the link “UPSSSC VDO” Result. 

Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: UPSSSC VDO Result appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 and take a printout

What are the Details Mentioned in UPSSSC VDO Scorecard 

The result cum scorecard will have the following details of candidates who have appeared in the examination. 

Candidate Name

Gender (Male/ Female)

Marks Scored

Application number 

Category 

Exam Date

 

UPSSSC VDO Result 2023: Cut Off

The UPSSSC VDO Cut Off marks will be published along with the declaration of the result. The cutoff score is the minimum qualifying mark which must be secured by the candidates to qualify for the exam. There will be a separate cutoff score for Unreserved Candidates, OBC, SC and ST Category. Based on the cutoff score candidates will be shortlisted for the next round of the recruitment process. Below we have tabulated the expected cut off as per the exam experience shared by students 

Category

Cut Off Marks

General

211 - 220

SC

185 - 191

ST

168 - 173

OBC

205 - 210

Ex-Army Men

187 - 193

DFF

162 - 166

UPSSSC VDO Merit List 2023: After the declaration of the result, the examination authority will announce the UPSSSC VDO Merit List containing the names of the candidates who have been selected for the next phase of the examination. The merit list will be prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the written examination. Based on the rank in the merit list candidates will be called for further selection processes like interviews, DV process, and medical tests.

 

FAQ

What is the selection process for UPSSSC VDO 2023?

Candidates will be selected for UPSSSC VDO based on their rank in the merit list.

What is the official website to download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023?

Candidates can download UPSSSC VDO Result 2023 from upsssc.gov.in

What is the UPSSSC VDO 2023 Result date?

The result is expected to be announced soon. It is expected that the result and scorecard will be announced on or before the last week of August 2023.
