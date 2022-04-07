UPTET Final Answer Key 2022 (Released) @updeled.gov.in, Download PDF Here

UPTET Final Answer Key 2022 released by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board on its official website @updeled.gov.in. Check how to download UPTET Final Answer Key 2022 steps and link details here.

UPTET Final Answer Key 2022: Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has uploaded the final answer key of UPTET Exam 2022 held on 24 Jan 2022 for Primary and Upper Primary Paper. UPTET Final Answer Key Link will be active till 22 April 2022. You can download UPTET Answer Key from the official website -updeled.gov.in or through the links given below:

As per the reports, UPTET Result will be uploaded tomorrow i.e. on 08 April 2022. The candidates can also calculate their probable results with the use of the final answer key. Candidates who would score the required marks can apply for teaching jobs at the UP Schools for Primary Level (Classes 1st to 5th) and Elementary Level (Classes 6th to 8th).

The candidates are required to score 60% marks or 90 marks in order to be qualified. However, for reserved categories candidates should score 55% marks or 83.5 marks

How to Download UPTET Final Answer Key ?

The candidates who have appeared in UPTET Exam on 23 January 2022 can download the answer key, once available, by following steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPTET

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link to download the final answer key 'UPTET_2021_PRIMARY_FINAL_ANSWER_KEY Dated 07042022' or 'UPTET_2021_UPPER_PRIMARY_FINAL_ANSWER_KEY Dated 07042022'

Step 3: Download UPTET Final Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Take a print out for future use

UPTET Exam Date 23 January 2022 UPTET Answer Key Date 27 January 2022 UPTET Final Answer Key Date 07 April 2022 UPTET Result Date 08 April 2022

UPTET First Answer Key was released on 27 January 2022 and objections on the answer key were invited till 01 February 2022.