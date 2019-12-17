UPTET Previous Year Question Papers: PDF Download Questions & Answers

UPTET 2019 Exam is approaching soon on 22 December. This is the perfect time for the candidates to brush up their preparation level by undertaking the UPTET Previous Years’ papers. By practising the Uttar Pradesh TET Previous Year Papers, you can boost your exam preparation. Here we have provided the year-wise and paper-wise question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) exam along with answers.

One of the most authentic ways to revise for the UPTET exam is to include the practice of Previous Year Question Papers. Candidates can get here the questions of all the five sections of UPTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 (Child Development & Pedagogy, Hindi and English Language, Mathematics, Environmental Science/ Social Studies). These papers will help you build a smart preparation strategy to crack the UPTET exam with a high score.

The previous year papers also make you aware of your weak and strong areas. So, download the question papers of UPTET below and start your revision now. Here is the link to download the UPTET Admit Card:

Download UPTET Admit Card 2019 @updeled.gov.in: Check Direct Link & latest UPTET Exam Schedule UPTET Previous Year Papers with Answers

The UPTET question papers are provided here for both Paper I and Paper II:

Benefits of Practicing UPTET Previous Year Papers

Previous Year Papers helps you understand the UPTET Exam Pattern

Practising the previous year papers of the Uttar Pradesh TET will enable the candidates to get familiar with the exam pattern followed by the Uttar Pradesh Board. Have a look at the detailed UPTET exam pattern or structure:

Event UPTET Paper I UPTET Paper II Subjects Child Development & Pedagogy Hindi English Mathematics Environmental Science Child Development & Pedagogy Hindi English Language Mathematics & Science/Social Studies Total Questions 150 150 Duration 2.5 hours 2.5 hours Marks 150 150

Enables you to identify Important Topics

Previous year question papers make you familiar with the UPTET important topics from each section and paper. This will enable you to practice all the expected topics diligently. If a topic is asked every year then make sure you prepare that well. Do not leave the important ones behind.

Know your Strong and Weak Areas

After practising the previous year papers, spend time to know your weak and strong areas. Analyse the solved papers. After knowing your weak areas, work to improve them. Also, this will help you to know which section you should attempt first which section you should leave for later.

Time Management

Candidates should practice the papers in a given time frame. Make sure that you set a timer while attempting a practice paper. Try to utilize each minute judiciously. Do not give more than one minute to a particular question. If any of the questions troubles you leave it for the last.

Work on Accuracy

Once you strengthen all the above areas, devote your time now to achieve high accuracy. Scoring high in an exam requires proper time management and accurate answers. Avoid guesswork; this will only lower your score.