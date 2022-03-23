UPTET Result 2022: Final Answer Key, Result Awaited

UPTET Result 2022: Candidates can check all the latest updates regarding Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET Result 2022 here.

UPTET Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or UPTET Result 2022 is expected to be released on 25 March 2022. All such candidates who appeared in UPTET Exam on 23 January 2022 would be able to check their scores by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) i.e. updeled.gov.in, once available. However, no official announcement has been made out for the result date yet.

UPTET Result 2022 Link

Earlier, UPTET Result Download Link was to release on 25 February 2022, but then it was postponed due to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. We will provide you UPTET Result Link as soon as it is available on UPDELED Website.

UPTET Answer Key 2022

The board is anticipated to release the UPTET Final Answer PDF along with the result on official website. The final answer key shall be prepared on the basis of objections filed by the candidates on the provisional answer key.

UPTET 2021-22 was held for Primary Level (For 1st to 5th Class) and Elementary Level (For 6th to 8th Class) for a total of 21,65,179 registered candidates and 18,22,112 had attended the test.

UPTET 2021-22 Events Important Dates UPTET Online Registration Dates 07 to 25 October 2021 UPTET Exam Date 23 January 2022 UPTET Answer Key Date 27 January 2022 UPTET Result Date 25 March 2022 (Expected)

UPTET Certificate 2022

UPTET Scores are valid for a lifetime. Previously, the marks scored by a candidate in UPTET Exam were valid for a period of 5 years.

How to Download UPTET Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

Step 2: Now, click on ‘Result for UPTET 2021’ given under ‘Notification Section’.

Step 3: Enter your Registration ID and One Time Password (Used For Final Registration Printout).

Step 4: Now Your UPTET Marks 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Take a printout of Your Result.