UK Board 12th Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Chemistry Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the 2024 exams. Check here the Chemistry class 12 syllabus and download the PDF of the full syllabus.

UK Board 12th Syllabus Chemistry 2024: The Uttarakhand Board has released the syllabus for the 2023-24 session year. Most students are hard at work preparing for the exams. However, it’s important to know what you have to study as well. The syllabus for many Class 12 subjects of the UK board has been revised or deleted in recent years.

Students should be up to date with the latest UK Board Class 12 syllabus so they only study what’s required and not overprepare. It’s good to study extra, but when it comes to the board exams of class 12, it will only confuse you and result in low marks.

Subjects like Chemistry are especially hard to comprehend, and many science students struggle with it. Chemistry requires a strong base of fundamentals and regular practice. Hence, you must study from the appropriate UBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus to score top marks. It also gives you an idea of the marks distribution of topics, so you know which ones you need to prioritize and which do not.

You can read and download the PDF of the UBSE Class 12 Chemistry syllabus here at Jagran Josh, along with the blueprint and marks distribution.

UBSE 12th Chemistry Marks Distribution

S.No Unit Name Marks 1 Solutions 7 2 Electrochemistry 9 3 Chemical Kinetics 7 4 d -and f -Block Elements 7 5 Coordination Compounds 7 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 7 Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 6 8 Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 8 9 Amines 6 10 Biomolecules 7 Total 70

Unit I: Solutions

Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor.

Unit II: Electrochemistry

Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion.

Unit III: Chemical Kinetics

Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation.

Unit IV: d and f Block Elements

General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids.

Unit V: Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system).

Unit VI: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only). Uses and environmental effects of - dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT.

Unit VII: Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses.

Unit VIII: Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses.

Unit IX: Amines

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry.

Unit X: Biomolecules

Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccahrides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates.

Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Vitamins - Classification and functions.

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA.

