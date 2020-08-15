Uttarakhand GDS Result 2020 Out @appost.in: Download India Post UP Gramin Dak Sevak Result Here

Uttarakhand GDS Result 2020: India Post, Uttarakhand Circle has announced the result for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Cycle II. The candidates who have applied for Uttarakhand GDS Recruitment 2020, against 724 Posts from the official website of India Post i.e. appost.in.

Uttarakhand GDS Result Link is given below. The candidates can also check the list of selected candidates for GDS Posts through the link given below.

Uttarakhand GDS Result 2020 Download



A total of 721 applications are shortlisted under Uttarakhand GDS Posts and the result of 2 candidates has been withheld as per competent authority orders.

As per Uttarakhand GDS Result Notice, “The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only”.

How to Download Uttarakhand GDS Result 2020 ? Go to the official website of India Post - appost.in Click on ‘Uttarakhand (724 Posts)’ given under ‘Result Released’ Tab Check the list of selected candidates Download Uttarakhand Postal Circle GDS Result List for future use

India Post had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in Uttarakhand Postal Circle from 8 June 2020. Candidates holding the requisite qualification applied y at indiapost.gov.in or appost.in till 7 July 2020.