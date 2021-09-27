VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Teaching Posts, Apply Online @vbspurecruitment.in

VBSPU Recruitment 2021: Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University (VBSPU) has released a notification for recruitment to the various post of teachers including Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor as per University Statute/UP Govt. Orders/UGC/AICTE norms. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 18 October 2021.

A total of 40 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through the below details such as educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 26 September 2021

Last Date for submission of online application: 18 October 2021

Last date for deposition of application fee: 18 October 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application submission: 27 October 2021

Exam Date: to be Notified Soon

VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Professor - 13 Posts

Associate Professor - 19 Posts

Assistant Professor - 8 Posts

VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Professor - The candidates holding PhD degrees in the relevant field can apply.

Associate Professor - The candidate must have a master degree with 55% Marks along with PhD. Degree with experience of 8 years is eligible to apply to the post.

Assistant Professor - BE / B.Tech / M.Tech / ME / MBA Degree / Master Degree with 55% Marks and NET / SLET Exam Passed.

Note: The candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinked PDF for more details.

Download VBSPU Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for VBSPU Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 18 October 2021. The candidates can submit a duly filled online application form along with all documents to the Office of Registrar, VBS Purvanchal University, Jaunpur through a registered/speed post on or before 27 October 2021. The candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for more details.