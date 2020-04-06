VIDWAN e-Learning Portal for Higher Studies | Know how Scholars, Researchers can benefit

During the coronavirus outbreak worldwide, studies which were taking places in the brick and mortar structures, have come to a halt. There is less of student and teacher interaction which was possible 24*7 earlier in the institutional set up. However, there are other modes also through which research students can continue their studies without a hiatus.

Vidwan is an e-learning portal specifically designed for the research students, experts, educational institutions, policy makers. The portal carries useful database that will be helpful for providing information from experts to peers, prospective collaborators, funding agencies policy makers and research scholar in the country.

About VIDWAN

VIDWAN database is developed and maintained by Information and Library Network Centre (INFLIBNET) with financial support from the National Mission on Education through ICT (NME-ICT).

Purpose of VIDWAN Portal

The database retrieved from VIDWAN Portal will be instrumental for the panel selection by the GOI. The members selected for the panel can be placed as experts for various committees, taskforce, established by the Ministries / Govt. Experts working for such purpose will be responsible for evaluating the process and the cases assigned to them.

How to use VIDWAN?

Experts are the faculty members that submit their data in the VIDWAN database which is further corroborated by the peers. This database is further used by the research aspirants in accomplishing their studies.

Vidwan Registration – Direct Link

https://vidwan.inflibnet.ac.in/registration

Why VIDWAN?

VIDWAN portal is a premier database that carries profiles of prolific scientists/researchers and other faculty members working at leading academic institutions. In addition to them, R & D organisation involved in teaching and research in India are also active part of VIDWAN portal.

VIDWAN is a trusted portal which not only focuses on building the learner and instructor relation but also furnishes crucial information about expert's background, contact address, experience, scholarly publications, skills and accomplishments, researcher identity, etc.

Who can join VIDWAN?

An expert who posses postgraduate degree, doctorate degree in their respective subject with 10 years of professional experience can join VIDWAN. National / International Awardee and citation Laureates Postdoctoral Fellow / Research Scholar / Assistant Professor / Associate Professor / Professor / Senior Scientist or equivalent positions in teaching & research

Why register for VIDWAN Portal?

The Experts will potentially find scholars with similar expertise. In addition, scholars will get a free platform to display their expertise to the research community, funding agencies, policy makers, etc.

The Institutions or Organisation that joins VIDWAN will be able to easily collaborate across organisations in India and abroad.

Policy Makers and Funding Agencies will find easy way out to identify experts for committees, expert panels for on-going or proposed projects.

