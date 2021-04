Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for DST Media Coordination & Communication Cell @vigyanprasar.gov.in

How to apply for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 April 2021. Application may be sent by post or by hand to The Registrar, Vigyan Prasar, A-50, Institutional Area Sector-62, and Noida (UP) 201309.

What is the last date for Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 April 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Vigyan Prasar Recruitment 2021?

A total of 12 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the post of DST Media Coordination & Communication Cell on purely contractual basis.