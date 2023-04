Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: 709 Vacancies for MTS, DEO, SO and Other Posts, Apply at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in

Visva Bharati is hiring 709 Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Registrar, Section Officer, Assistant/Senior Assistant, Upper Division Clek/Office Assistant, Lower Division Clerk/Jr Office Assistant cum Typist, MTS, Professional Assistant, Semi Professional Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Technical Assistant, Technical Assistant, Security Inspector, Senior System Analyst and System Programmer. Candidates can check the notification, online application link, eligibility and other details here.

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023: Visva Bharati has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Registrar, Finance Officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, Assistant Librarian, Assistant Registrar, Section Officer, Assistant/Senior Assistant, Upper Division Clek/Office Assistant, Lower Division Clerk/Jr Office Assistant cum Typist, MTS, Professional Assistant, Semi Professional Assistant, Stenographer, Senior Technical Assistant, Technical Assistant, Security Inspector, Senior System Analyst and System Programmer.

Visva Bharati Notification Download Here Viva Bharati Online Application Link Apply Here

Visva Bharati Vacancy Details

Group / Level Post Name Total Post Group C Level 2 Lower Division Clerk LDC / Junior Officer Assistant Cum Typist 99 Group C Level 1 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 405 Group C Level 4 Upper Division Clerk UDC / Office Assistant 29 Group B Level 7 Section Officer 04 Group B Level 6 Assistant / Senior Assistant 05 Group B Level 6 Professional Assistant 06 Group C Level 5 Semi Professional Assistant 05 Group C Level 4 Library Assistant 01 Group C Level 1 Library Attendant 30 Group C Level 4 Laboratory Assistant 16 Group C Level 1 Laboratory Attendant 45 Group B Level 7 Assistant Engineer Electrical 01 Group B Level 7 Assistant Engineer Civil 01 Group B Level 6 Junior Engineer Civil 09 Group B Level 6 Junior Engineer Electrical 01 Group B Level 7 Private Secretary / PA 07 Group B Level 6 Personal Secretary 08 Group C Level 4 Stenographer 02 Group B Level 6 Senior Technical Assistant 02 Group C Level 5 Technical Assistant 17 Group C Level 5 Security Inspector 01 Group A Level 12 Senior System Analyst 01 Group A Level 10 System Programmer 03 Group A Level 14 Registrar (Tenure Post) 01 Group A Level 14 Finance Officer (Tenure Post) 01 Group A Level 14 Librarian 01 Group A Level 12 Deputy Registrar 01 Group A Level 12 Internal Audit Officer (Deputation) 01 Group A Level 10 Assistant Librarian 06 Group A Level 10 Assistant Registrar 02

Visva Bharati Eligibility Criteria

Lower Division Clerk LDC / Junior Officer Assistant Cum Typist - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream in Any Recognized University in India. English Typing : 35 WPM

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) - 10th class passed in Any Recognized Board in India OR ITI Certificate.

Upper Division Clerk UDC / Office Assistant - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 2 Year Experience. English Typing : 35 WPM

Section Officer - Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 3 Year Experience.

The eligibility criteria for other posts are available in the PDF link

How to Apply for Visva Bharati Non Teaching Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates can apply online on the university’s website on or before 16 May 2023.