VMC Recruitment 2020: 297 Vacancies for Female Health Worker, Medical Officer and Other Posts, Apply Online @vmc.gov.in

VMC Recruitment 2020: Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Female Health Worker, Medical Officer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at vmc.gov.in.

A total of 297 vacancies have been announced by Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC). Online Applications for VMC Recruitment 2020 will be filled up from 30 July to 8 August 2020. In this article, we have provided all important details related to VMC Recruitment that a candidate require to apply on the post. Let’s have a look.

Important Date:

Starting date of online application: 30 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 8 August 2020

VMC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Female Health Worker - 77 Posts

Lab Technician - 12 Posts

Medical Officer - 28 Posts

Multi Purpose Health Worker - 160 Posts

Pharmacist - 20 Posts

VMC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for MO, Female Health Worker and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Female Health Worker - Candidate should have passed Senior Secondary School Certificate Exam or equivalent exam and Female Health Worker Basic Training Course recognized by Government. Candidate should have also knowledge of Gujarati/Hindi.

Lab Technician - Bachelors Degree in Chemistry or Microbiology or Biochemistry from any University established under Central or State Act in India OR Deemed University under section 3 of U.G.C Act, 1956 OR an equivalent; Diploma in Lab Technician. OR M.L.T Course of Medical Technology. OR One-year Medical Technology course from any University.

Medical Officer - Candidate must have a Degree of M.B.B.S. from University established under Central or State Act in India OR Deemed University under U.G.C. Act, 1956 OR Qualification specified in the First and Second Schedule of Indian Medical Council (MCI) Act, 1956. Candidate should have also knowledge of Gujarati/Hindi.

Multi-Purpose Health Worker - Candidate should have H.S.C. (10+2) or its equivalent Examination; Basic Knowledge of computer with CCC, DOEACC certificate or level as prescribed by GCSR Rules, 1967; Basic Knowledge of computer with CCC, DOEACC certificate or level as prescribed by GCSR Rules, 1967; Knowledge of Gujarati and/or Hindi.

Pharmacist -Candidate should have Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy from any University; Diploma in Pharmacy and have 2 Years experience As Junior Pharmacist. Candidate should have also knowledge of Gujarati/Hindi.

Age Limit for MO, Female Health Worker and Other Posts

Female Health Worker: 18 to 30 years

Lab Technician: 36 years

Medical Officer: 35 years

Multi Purpose Health Worker: 18 to 31 years

Pharmacist: 35 years

How to apply for VMC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 8 August 2020 at vmc.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates can refer to the official notification hyperlinks for details.