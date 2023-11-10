VMOU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at vmou.ac.in

VMOU Result 2023 OUT: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) declared the results of the various UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.Sc (Economics), PG Diploma in Computer Accounting and Audit, BLIS, and DLIS on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University result.

VMOU Result 2023 OUT: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) has recently released the results for various UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.Sc (Economics), PG Diploma in Computer Accounting and Audit, BLIS, and DLIS. Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- vmou.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the VMOU results 2023 by their register number.

VMOU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Vardhman Mahaveer Open University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and Diploma programs. The students can check their Vardhman Mahaveer Open University results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- vmou.ac.in.

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result 2023 Click here

How to Download Vardhman Mahaveer Open University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and Diploma courses like B.Sc (Economics), PG Diploma in Computer Accounting and Audit, BLIS, and DLIS other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the VMOU result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Examination’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download VMOU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for VMOU Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links Bachelor Of Science (Additional Subject-Economics) Click here Diploma In Prakrit Language Click here PG Diploma In Computer Accounting And Audit Click here Bachelor Of Library And Information Science Click here Diploma In Library And Information Science Click here

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University: Highlights

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), formerly Kota Open University is located in Kota, Rajasthan. It was established in the year 1987. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

VMOU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and diploma courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.