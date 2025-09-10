VMOU RSCIT 24 August 2025 Result OUT at rkcl.vmou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Exam Certificate From NAD Digilocker

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
VMOU RSCIT Result 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has announced the VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Result for the exam held on August 24, 2025, on its official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Check the latest updates and steps to download the RSCIT Result PDF.

RSCIT Result 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The VMOU RSCIT Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. RKCL conducts the RSCIT course in collaboration with The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). All the students who participated in the exams held on August 24, 2025, can check and download their RSCIT results using the direct link provided below. To access the RKCL RSCIT Result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Also, the students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal. 

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2025

As per the latest update, RKCL has released the RSCIT August Results for the exam held on August 24, 2025. The students can check their RSCIT 2025 results on the official exam portal- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. 

VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Result Link

 Click here

VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Certificate Download Link

Click here

How to Check VMOU RSCIT 24 August 2025 Result.

Candidates can check their RSCIT results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2025

Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.

Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Student Corner’

Step 3: Click on ‘RSCIT Result’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.  

Direct Links to VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Results

Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open University RSCIT August 2025 Results for various semester examinations.

Exam Date Result Links
August 24, 2025 Click here
August 03, 2025 Click here

Direct Links to VMOU RSCIT April 2025 Results

Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open University RSCIT April 2025 Results for various semester examinations.

Exam Date

Result Links

April 27, 2025

 Click here

 

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Highlight

The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) to provide the best computer knowledge at a minimal cost.

VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Name of Exam

Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT)

Date of Exam

August 24, 2025 and August 03, 2025

Mode of Exam

Offline

Total Marks

75

Qualifying Marks

28

Result Released Status

Released

Official Website

rkcl.vmou.ac.in

