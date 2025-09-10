VMOU RSCIT 24 August 2025 Result OUT at rkcl.vmou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Exam Certificate From NAD Digilocker

RSCIT Result 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The VMOU RSCIT Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. RKCL conducts the RSCIT course in collaboration with The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). All the students who participated in the exams held on August 24, 2025, can check and download their RSCIT results using the direct link provided below. To access the RKCL RSCIT Result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Also, the students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal.
VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2025
As per the latest update, RKCL has released the RSCIT August Results for the exam held on August 24, 2025. The students can check their RSCIT 2025 results on the official exam portal- rkcl.vmou.ac.in.
VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Result Link
|Click here
VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Certificate Download Link
How to Check VMOU RSCIT 24 August 2025 Result.
Candidates can check their RSCIT results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VMOU RKCL RSCIT Result 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- vmou.ac.in.
Step 2: Scroll down and check ‘Student Corner’
Step 3: Click on ‘RSCIT Result’ segment given there.
Step 4: Select your course in the given list.
Step 5: Enter your register number and click on check results
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to VMOU RSCIT August 2025 Results
Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open University RSCIT August 2025 Results for various semester examinations.
|Exam Date
|Result Links
|August 24, 2025
|Click here
|August 03, 2025
|Click here
Direct Links to VMOU RSCIT April 2025 Results
Check here the direct link for Vardhman Mahaveer Open University RSCIT April 2025 Results for various semester examinations.
Exam Date
Result Links
April 27, 2025
|Click here
VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Highlight
The RSCIT course is conducted by RKCL in collaboration with The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) to provide the best computer knowledge at a minimal cost.
VMOU RKCL RSCIT Course: Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Vardhman Mahaveer Open University
Name of Exam
Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT)
Date of Exam
August 24, 2025 and August 03, 2025
Mode of Exam
Offline
Total Marks
75
Qualifying Marks
28
Result Released Status
Released
Official Website
rkcl.vmou.ac.in
