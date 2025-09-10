VMOU RSCIT 24 August 2025 Result OUT at rkcl.vmou.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Exam Certificate From NAD Digilocker

RSCIT Result 2025: Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) has released the results of the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT). The VMOU RSCIT Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- rkcl.vmou.ac.in. RKCL conducts the RSCIT course in collaboration with The Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). All the students who participated in the exams held on August 24, 2025, can check and download their RSCIT results using the direct link provided below. To access the RKCL RSCIT Result 2025, the students need to enter their roll number. Also, the students can download their certificates from the NAD Digilocker portal.

