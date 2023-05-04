VSSC Recruitment 2023 for Technician-B & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

VSSC has invited online applications for the 49 Technician Posts on its official website. Check VSSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for various posts including Technician-B and Draughtsman. These positions are available in various trades including Machinist, MR&AC, Turner, Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 18, 2023.

To apply for these notifications, candidates should have certain educational qualifications including SSLC/SSC/10th Class Pass/ITI/NTC/NAC in Draughtsman with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job :

Advt No.: VSSC-324

Important Date VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Opening date for submission of application: May 04, 2023

Last date for submission of application : May 18, 2023

Vacancy Details VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Technician-B

Fitter- 17

Electronic Mechanic- 08

Machinist- 04

MR&AC- 03

Turner- 02

Plumber- 02

Mechanic Motor Vehicle/ Mechanic Diesel-01

Draughtsman

Mechanical-05

Eligibility Criteria VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Technician-B: Candidates should have SSLC/SSC/10th Class Pass with ITI/NTC/NAC in concerned Trades.

Draughtsman-B : First Class Diploma in Radiography.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Approximate Salary per month

Technician-B: 34,200/

Draughtsman : 40,200/-



How To Download: VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC)-https://www.vssc.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ VSSC Recruitment Advertisement No: RMT324' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.



VSSC Technician Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online with the official website http://www.vssc.gov.in on or before May 18, 2023. The candidates registered under National Career Service (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may visit ISRO website and follow the application procedure as stated.