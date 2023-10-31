VTU Result 2023 OUT on vtu.ac.in, Download UG Semester Marksheet

VTU Result 2023 OUT: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) declared the results for various UG courses like B.Arch, and B.E on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Get the Direct Link to Download VTU Result 2023 PDF here.

VTU Result 2023: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) previously spelled Visveswaraiah Technological University has recently declared the semester results for various UG courses like B.Arch, B.E, and other exams. Visveswaraiah Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official result portal of the university- results.vtu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Visvesvaraya Technological University result by their USN.

VTU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Visvesvaraya Technological University released various semester results for UG programs. The students can check their results on the official result portal of the University- results.vtu.ac.in.

Visvesvaraya Technological University Result 2023 Click here

How to check Visvesvaraya Technological University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like B.Arch 1st to 5th sem, B.E 1st to 6th sem, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the VTU results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - vtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment given on the examination section.

Step 3: Click on May/June/July-2023 Examination.

Step 4: Select the Course from the list and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your USN, captcha and click on submit.

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Visveswaraiah Technological University Result

Check here the direct link to download VTU Results or various UG and PG courses.

Course Result Links B.Arch 1st - 5th semester for all regions Click here B.E 1st-6th semester for all regions Click here B.E 1st & 2nd semester [2022 Scheme] for all regions Click here B.Arch 9th & 10th semester for all regions Click here

Highlights of Visvesvaraya Technological University

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), is located in Belagavi, Karnataka. It was established in the year 1998. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

