VVCMC Recruitment 2021 for 440 GNM, Medical Officer, Pharmacist & Other Posts, Apply @vvcmc.in

VVCMC Recruitment 2021: Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, GNM, Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant & X-Ray Assistant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.

A total of 440 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 June 2021

VVCMC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 190 Vacancies

GNM- 100 Posts

Pharmacist - 50 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 50 Posts

X Ray Assistant - 50 Posts

VVCMC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer:Candidates holding MBBS/ MD/ DCH/ MS/ BDS qualification are eligible to apply.

GNM: Candidates holding B.SC. Nursing/ GNM qualification is eligible to apply.

Pharmacist: Candidates holding D.Pharma/ B.Pharma are eligible to apply.

Laboratory Assistant: Candidates holding DMLT qualification are eligible to apply.

X-Ray Assistant: Candidates holding X-Ray Technician Course qualification are eligible to apply.

VVCMC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

GNM, Pharmacist, Laboratory Assistant & X-Ray Assistant: 45 years (Candidates can refer to the official notification for reference.)

VVCMC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the interview.

Download VVCMC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for VVCMC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 1 to 15 June 2021. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF for educational qualification, experience and other details.

