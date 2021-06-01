OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 for 50 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Online @omcmanpower.com

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021: Overseas Manpower Corporation Ltd has released for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 June 2021.

A total of 50 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience and other details here.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 June 2021

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 50 Posts

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University.

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 22 to 35 years

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 65,000 - Rs. 71,000

OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the interview.

Download OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF & Online Application Form

Official Website

How to apply for OMCL Chennai Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 June 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

