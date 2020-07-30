WB Forest Recruitment 2020 for 2000 Bana Sahayak: Download West Bengal Bana Sahayak Application @westbengalforest.gov.in, 8th Pass Apply

West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Forest Department has published a latest recruitment notification for the post of Bana Sahayak on its official website. A total of 2000 vacancies are available in a new category called “Bana Sahayaks”, on a purely contractual basis under Administrative Divisions including Presidency Division, Medinipur Division, Burdwan Division, Malda Division and Jalpaiguri Division.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WB Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020 through offline mode in the prescribed format within 7 (seven) working days from the date of advertisement i.e. 06 August 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for West Bengal Forest Department Recruitment should be at least 8th class passed from a recognized school. All applications will be initially screened for location of residence for the respective Engagement Boards and the ones that are not summarily rejected shall be then screened for other qualifying criteria.Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 10,000 per month.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 7 (seven) working days from the date of advertisement (06 August 2020)

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Vacancy Details

Bana Sahayak - 2000 Posts

Presidency Division Medinipur Division Burdwan Division Malda Division Jalpaiguri Division Howrah Bankura Birbhum Dakshin Dinajpur Alipurduar Nadia Jhargram Paschim Bardhaman Malda Cooch Behar North 24 Parganas Paschim Medinipur Purba Bardhaman Murshidabad Darjeeling South 24 Parganas Purba Hooghly Uttar Dinajpur Jalpaiguri Kolkata Purulia Kalimpong

Eligibility Criteria for WB Forest Bana Sahayak Posts 2020

Educational Qualification:

8th class passed from a recognzied school

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Resident Status:

Permanent address of applicants should be within the State of West Bengal. Application is to be made only to the Engagement Board for the district of residence as specified.

Physical Condition:

Due to the nature of job in forest areas, persons with physical disabilities will be assessed by the respective Engagement Board as to their suitability to the nature of job.

Selection Process for WB Forest Bana Sahayak

The selection will be done on the basis of evaluation–cum–interview and personality test as follow:

Ability to read Bengali - 30 Marks

Ability to write Bengali - 30 Marks

Ability to read English or Hindi - 10 Marks

General Knowledge Oral Test - 20 Marks

Personality fitness for forestry works 10 Marks

How to apply for WB Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website or directly through the link available below. The Application Form, along with all attachments are to be put in a single envelope, sealed and submitted physically in the drop box meant for the district. The applications may alternatively be sent by ordinary post or courier so as to reach within seven (7) working days from the date of advertisement.

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment Notification

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Application Form Download