WB Forest Recruitment 2020 for 2000 Bana Sahayak: Download West Bengal Bana Sahayak Application @westbengalforest.gov.in, 8th Pass Apply

West Bengal Forest Department has published a latest recruitment notification for the post of Bana Sahayak on its official website. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WB Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020 through offline mode in the prescribed format within 7 (seven) working days. Download Application Here

Jul 30, 2020 17:18 IST
West Bengal Forest Recruitment 2020
West Bengal Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020: West Bengal Forest Department has published a latest recruitment notification for the post of Bana Sahayak on its official website. A total of 2000 vacancies are available in a new category called “Bana Sahayaks”, on a purely contractual basis under Administrative Divisions including Presidency Division, Medinipur Division, Burdwan Division, Malda Division and Jalpaiguri Division.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WB Bana Sahayak Recruitment 2020 through offline mode in the prescribed format within 7 (seven) working days from the date of advertisement i.e. 06 August 2020.

Candidates seeking to apply for West Bengal Forest Department Recruitment should be at least 8th class passed from a recognized school. All applications will be initially screened for location of residence for the respective Engagement Boards and the ones that are not summarily rejected shall be then screened for other qualifying criteria.Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 10,000 per month.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 7 (seven) working days from the date of advertisement (06 August 2020)

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Vacancy Details

Bana Sahayak - 2000 Posts

Presidency Division  

 

Medinipur Division

Burdwan Division

Malda Division

Jalpaiguri Division

Howrah

Bankura

Birbhum

Dakshin Dinajpur

Alipurduar

Nadia

Jhargram

Paschim

Bardhaman

Malda

Cooch Behar

North 24

Parganas

Paschim

Medinipur

Purba

Bardhaman

Murshidabad

 

Darjeeling

South 24

Parganas

Purba

Hooghly

Uttar

Dinajpur

Jalpaiguri

Kolkata

Purulia

 

 

Kalimpong

Eligibility Criteria for WB Forest Bana Sahayak  Posts 2020

Educational Qualification:

8th class passed from a recognzied school

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Resident Status:

Permanent address of applicants should be within the State of West Bengal. Application is to be made only to the Engagement Board for the district of residence as specified.

Physical Condition:

Due to the nature of job in forest areas, persons with physical disabilities will be assessed by the respective Engagement Board as to their suitability to the nature of job.

Selection Process for WB Forest Bana Sahayak

  • The selection will be done on the basis of evaluation–cum–interview and personality test as follow:
  • Ability to read Bengali - 30 Marks
  • Ability to write Bengali - 30 Marks
  • Ability to read English or Hindi - 10 Marks
  • General Knowledge Oral Test - 20 Marks
  • Personality fitness for forestry works 10 Marks

How to apply for WB Forest Bana Sahayak  Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website or  directly through the link available below. The Application Form, along with all attachments are to be put in a single envelope, sealed and submitted physically in the drop box meant for the district. The applications may alternatively be sent by ordinary post or courier so as to reach within seven (7) working days from the date of advertisement.

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Recruitment Notification

WB Forest Bana Sahayak Application Form Download

FAQ

What is WB Bana Sayaka Recruitment 2020 ?

West Bangal has started the recruitment to a new category called “Bana Sahayaks”, on a purely contractual basis under Administrative Divisions.

How to Apply for West Bengal Bana Sahayak Jobs ?

The Application Form, along with all attachments are to be put in a single envelope, sealed and submitted physically in the drop box meant for the district. The applications may alternatively be sent by ordinary post or courier so as to reach within seven (7) working days from the date of advertisement.

What is the eligibility for Bana Sahayak ?

Applicants should have passed at least Class 8th exam from a recognized school.

