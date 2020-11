WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020: 6 Vacancies Notified, Earn Upto 16,000/

WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020: Office of the Principal, Diamond Harbour Government Medical College & Hospital, Department of Health and Welfare, Government of West Bengal. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 16 November 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-In-Interview: 16 November 2020

WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Para Medical Worker - 6 Posts

WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a diploma in critical care technology (DCCT) from a recognized University.

WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 16000/-

Download WB Health Para Medical Worker Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-interview on 16 November 2020 at the Principal, Diamond Harbour Government Medical College & Hospital, Diamond Harbour, South 24 Paragnas with prescribed and xerox copies of all testimonials.

