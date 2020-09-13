WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 21 MO, Staff Nurse, Lab Tech and Other Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020: District Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Others under National Health Mission & WBSAP & CS, Department of Health & Family Welfare, North 24 Paraganas. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts latest by 29 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of the application: 29 September 2020

WB Health Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Vacancies under NHM

District Consultant Quality Monitoring - 1 Post

Medical Officer - 1 Post

FTMO - 18 Posts

GDMO - 3 Posts

Staff Nurse - 182 Posts

Lab Tech - 1 Post

Counsellor - 1 Post

Hospital Attendant - 1 Post

Sanitary Attendant - 2 Posts

Accounts Personnel - 1 Post

Vacancies under WBSAP & CS

Lab Tech - 1 Post

Data Manager - 1 Post

Lab Tech - 7 Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

District Consultant Quality Monitoring - Degree in Statistics with a good academic record from a recognized University.

Medical Officer - MBBS Degree recognized by MCI.

FTMO - MBBS from a recognized MCI recognized institute with one-year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.

GDMO - MBBS from an MCI recognized institute with one-year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.

Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant -Matriculation

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Benamalipore, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Paraganas, Pin - 700124 latest by 29 September 2020.

