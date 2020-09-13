WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 21 MO, Staff Nurse, Lab Tech and Other Posts

WB Health Recruitment 2020: District Health and Family Welfare (DHFW) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse, Lab Technician and Others under National Health Mission & WBSAP & CS, Department of Health & Family Welfare, North 24 Paraganas. Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts latest by 29 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of the application: 29 September 2020
WB Health Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Vacancies under NHM
- District Consultant Quality Monitoring - 1 Post
- Medical Officer - 1 Post
- FTMO - 18 Posts
- GDMO - 3 Posts
- Staff Nurse - 182 Posts
- Lab Tech - 1 Post
- Counsellor - 1 Post
- Hospital Attendant - 1 Post
- Sanitary Attendant - 2 Posts
- Counsellor - 1 Post
- Accounts Personnel - 1 Post
Vacancies under WBSAP & CS
- Lab Tech - 1 Post
- Data Manager - 1 Post
- Lab Tech - 7 Posts
WB Health Recruitment 2020 Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- District Consultant Quality Monitoring - Degree in Statistics with a good academic record from a recognized University.
- Medical Officer - MBBS Degree recognized by MCI.
- FTMO - MBBS from a recognized MCI recognized institute with one-year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.
- GDMO - MBBS from an MCI recognized institute with one-year compulsory internship. Must be registered under West Bengal Medical Council.
- Hospital Attendant, Sanitary Attendant -Matriculation
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for WB Health Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications along with the documents to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Benamalipore, Barasat District Hospital Campus, North 24 Paraganas, Pin - 700124 latest by 29 September 2020.
Latest Government Jobs:
DHFWS Karnataka Recruitment 2020: 2815 Vacancies Notified for MO, GDMO under NHM, Apply online from 16 Sept
BRLPS Bihar Jeevika Recruitment 2020 Notification: 77 Vacancies for DEO, State Mission Manager, Mission Manager & Other Posts