WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 (Out) @wbpolice.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Check WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 PDF, Cut Off Marks & Details Here. 

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 11:17 IST
WB Police Agragami Result 2019

WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result of Agragami (WBNVF) in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal on its website. Candidates who appeared in the WB Police Agragami Exam 2019-22 can download their results from the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. 

The list of provisionally selected candidates is available on the official website as well as ‘Notice Board’ of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor), 6th Cross Road, Block-DJ, Sector-II, Saltlake City, Kolkata – 700 091. Candidates can check their results from the official website followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019?

  1. Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.
  2. Click on the 'Recruitment' Tab. 
  3. It will redirect you to a new page. 
  4. Now, click on the notification link that reads 'Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB ,2019'.
  5. Then, a list of selected and non-selected candidates will appear on the screen. 
  6. Candidates can check their roll numbers and save the PDF for future reference. 

Download  WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 (Selected Candidates)

Download WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 (Non-Selected Candidates)

The WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 has been prepared on the basis of candidates' performance in written tests and interviews. Candidates can check their results directly by clicking on the above links. The above PDFs contain the roll numbers of selected and nonselected candidates along with their marks in written and interviews. 

WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 Cut Off Marks

Category Sub-Category Cutoff Score
Unreserved  UR 35.25
  UR- Ex 34
Scheduled Caste SC 15.5
  SC (Ex) 13.33
Scheduled Tribe ST 26.50
OBC-A OBC-A 6.75
OBC- B OBC-B 31.67

 

FAQ

Is a list of WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 non selected candidates Uploaded?

yes.

How can I Download WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019?

Candidates can directly download WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 followed by the easy steps given in the above article.

Is WB Police Agragami Final Result 2019 Released?

Yes.

Take Free Online West Bengal Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
