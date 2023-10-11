WB Police Constable Result 2023 OUT at prb.wb.gov.in: Download Kolkata Police Prelims Exam Marks

WB Police Constable Result 2023 has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. Candidates can check the details regarding the steps to download the answer key, answer key link and other details.

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constables/Lady Constables on its official website (prb.wb.gov.in). The result is announced on 11 October. The candidates can check the direct link to download the results in this article.

Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link

To find the result the students need to input or key their Application Number and Date of Birth with the selection of their permanent District/Stat. The direct link to check the marks is provided below for the candidates.

Kolkata Police Constable Result Download Link Click Here

Kolkata Police Constable PET/PST Dates

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from 02 November 2023.

Kolkata Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023

The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded on 18 October 2023 through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in).

How to Download WB Police Result 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board - prb.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Provide your login details

Step 4: Download WBPRB Result