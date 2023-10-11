WB Police Constable Result 2023 OUT at prb.wb.gov.in: Download Kolkata Police Prelims Exam Marks

WB Police Constable Result 2023 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the result of the written exam conducted for the post of Constables/Lady Constables on its official website (prb.wb.gov.in). The result is announced on 11 October. The candidates can check the direct link to download the results in this article.
Kolkata Police Constable Result 2023 Download Link
To find the result the students need to input or key their Application Number and Date of Birth with the selection of their permanent District/Stat. The direct link to check the marks is provided below for the candidates.
|Kolkata Police Constable Result Download Link
|Click Here
Kolkata Police Constable PET/PST Dates
The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) scheduled to be commenced tentatively on and from 02 November 2023.
Kolkata Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2023
The Admit Cards for PMT & PET can be downloaded on 18 October 2023 through the link (wbprb.applythrunet.co.in).
How to Download WB Police Result 2023 ?
Step 1: Visit the website of the board - prb.wb.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Provide your login details
Step 4: Download WBPRB Result