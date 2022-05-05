WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card OUT, Download @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the various posts of Excise Constable. Candidates who have qualified for interview round can download their interview admit cards from the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

The Interview for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) in the subordinate Excise service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2019 is scheduled to be held from 12.05.2022 under 04 (four) Special Range

Recruitment Boards. The admit cards for the same already have been uploaded on the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in), West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and Directorate of Excise (www.excise.wb.gov.in). Candidates can download WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 Download Link'. Then, it will redirect you to a new window. Now, Enter your Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth. The WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 will be opened on the screen. Candidates can download WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022

The candidates are advised to produce a hard copy of the admit card along with identity proof on the day of the exam. Otherwise, the candidate will not be allowed to sit the exam. Candidates are also advised to bring original copies of documents along with photocopies on the day of the exam. Candidates can directly download WB Police Excise Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 by clicking on the above link.