WB Police SI Answer Key 2022 (Out): Download Prelims PDF Here

WB Police SI Answer Key 2022 has been released by West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at wbpolice.gov.in. Candidates can download WBHRB Prelims Answer Key PDF Here.

WB Police SI Answer Key 2022: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has uploaded the answer key of the Prelims Exam, held on 27 March 2022, for the post of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant. Candidates can download WB SI Prelims Answer Key from the official website i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police SI Answer Key Link is provided below. The candidates can also download WB Police Answer Key of 100 questions, by clicking on the provided below:

The candidates are advised to compare the answer with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board through e-mail at wbprb10@gmail.com within 07 (seven) days from 27 May 2022.

WB Police SI Result 2022

The board will release the result of the exam after examining all the objections which will be submitted by the candidates. A list will be prepared containing the details of the all shortlisted candidates.

Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Qualified candidates of both PMT & PET shall be eligible to appear in the Final Combined Competitive Examination

How to Download WB Police SI Answer Key 2022 ?

Go to the official website of WBPRB - wbpolice.gov.in Click on ‘Get Details’ given against ‘Answer Key of Preliminary Examination’ Download WB Police SI Answer Key PDF Check answers

WB Police has published the notification for Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021 in the Pay Scale of Level - 10 in the pay matrix (Rs. 32,100 - Rs. 82,900).