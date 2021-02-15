WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021 Released @wbpolice.gov.in, Download Sub Inspector Call Letter Here

WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview call letters for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector (Unarmed Branch) & Sub Inspector (Armed Branch) vacancies. Candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test can now appear for the interview round from 22 February 2021 to 25 February 2021 at various exam centres.

The WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021 can be downloaded by using the registration number, date of birth and other details. The easy steps for downloading WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021 is given below.

Visit the official website.i.e.wbpolice.govl.in. Click on WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter Application Number (8 Digit), Date of Birth and click on the click here button. The WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download WB Police SI Interview Admit Card 2021and save it for future reference.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-call letters together with filled up CoVID Declaration Form before the Testimonial Checking Desk of the Range Recruitment Board concerned at the time of reporting on the date of their Personality Test.

Candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the e-call letters for Personality Test. The candidates are also advised to follow the instructions on their e-call letter and visit the website of West Bengal Police regularly for further updates.

Moreover, the candidates are required to wear 3 ply face mask during the interview round. The candidates are required to report at the venue and time mentioned in their e-call letters. Candidates are advised to report to the venue in the sessions mentioned in their e-call letter and will not be entertained in another session.