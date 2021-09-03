WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021 Out, Raise Objections if any @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021: West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the prelims answer keys for recruitment to the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal-2019. The candidates who appeared in the WB Police Staff Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number can check the complete notice through the official website of WBP.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in.

The candidates who have doubt/representation against the prelims answer keys if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by accessing the link (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 3 September 2021 onwards. The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.

Download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021



How to Download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021?