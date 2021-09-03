Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021 Out, Raise Objections if any @wbpolice.gov.in

WB Police Staff Officer cum Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019 2021  has been released by West Bengal Police (WBP). Check WB Prelims Answer Key PDF and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 3, 2021 17:23 IST
WB Police Answer Key
WB Police Answer Key

WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021: West Bengal Police (WBP) has released the prelims answer keys for recruitment to the Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organization, West Bengal-2019. The candidates who appeared in the WB Police Staff Officer Exam 2021 against the advertisement number can check the complete notice through the official website of WBP.i.e.wbpolice.gov.in. 

The candidates who have doubt/representation against the prelims answer keys if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by accessing the link (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 3 September 2021 onwards. The Board will however not be in a position to consider any incongruity brought to its notice after the aforesaid date.

Download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021 

How to Download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021?

  1. Visit the official website.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.
  2.  Click on Recruitment Section.
  3.  Click on 'Recruitment to the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal 2019'.
  4. Click on 'Notice for the Answer Key of Preliminary Written Examination for SOI -19'.
  5.  Then, A PDF will be opened.
  6.  Download WB Police Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Prelims Answer Key 2019-2021  and save for future reference. 

    Official Notice

