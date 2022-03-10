WB Police Prelims Result 2022 Released for Wireless Supervisor Exam 2020 @wbpolice.gov.in, Here's Direct Link

WB Police Prelims Result 2022 Download: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the result of the Wireless Supervisor. Candidates who appeared in the WB Police Wireless Supervisor Exam 2022 can download their results through the official website of WB Police. i.e. wbpolice.gov.in.

WB Police Wireless Supervisor Exam was conducted on 31st October 2021 at various exam centers. The result of Preliminary Examination for the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020. Candidates can download WB Police Wireless Supervisor Prelims Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download WB Police Wireless Supervisor Prelims Result 2022?

Visit the official website of WB Police.i.e. wbpolice.gov.in. Click on the link that reads 'Result of Preliminary Examination for the post of Wireless Supervisor (Technical) Grade-II in West Bengal Police Telecommunications 2020'. A login page will be opened. Candidates can find their result by entering their Application Sl. No./ Roll No. and DOB and District. Download WB Police Prelims Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Download WB Police Prelims Result 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 74 vacancies of Wireless Supervisor. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination (screening test) followed by the Physical Measurement Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Final Competitive Examination, and Personality Test.

Preliminary Examination (Full Marks - 100):

Applicants provisionally considered eligible will have to appear in an MCQ-based preliminary examination which is qualifying in nature. There would be 100 objective-type questions having multiple choice (four choices) of answers carrying equal marks each. The duration of this examination will be 2 hours (two hours). The question paper will be set in only the English language. Questions of the Preliminary Examination shall be from the following subjects:-

General Awareness & Knowledge: 25 Marks

Higher Mathematics and Physics: 30 Marks

Test of Reasoning: 20 Marks

English: 25 Marks

There will be NEGATIVE marking for each incorrect answer. ¼th of the allotted marks for a particular question will

be deducted for each incorrect answer. The qualifying marks in the Preliminary Examination to appear for the next

stage will be fixed by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. The marks obtained by a candidate in the

preliminary examination will not be considered for preparing the final merit list.