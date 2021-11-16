WB Post Office Recruitment 2021 for 124 Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts, Salary Upto 81100

West Bengal (WB), Department of Posts, is hiring 124 Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA) and Postman. Check Details Here.

WB Post Office Recruitment 2021: West Bengal (WB), Department of Posts, has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA) and Postman on indiapost.gov.in. Offline applications are invited from eligible candidates on or before 24 December 2021.

WB Post Office Recruitment Notice

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 24 December 2021

Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/ Savings Bank Control Organisation/ Circle Office & Regional Offices - 51 Posts

Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service - 25 Posts

Postman in Post office - 48 Posts

Salary:

PA/SA - Rs. 25000/- to Rs. 81100/-

Postman - Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100/-

Eligibility Criteria for WB Post Office Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Postal/ Sorting Assistant- 12th passed or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university. The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter.

For Postman/Mail Guard - 12th passed from a recognized board. Knowledge of local language i.e MALAYALAM.The candidates will be required to furnish at least 60 days duration basic computer training certificate from a recognized computer training institute before issuance of appointment letter

Age Limit:

18 to 27 years

Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Tournaments conducted by the Inter University Sports Board in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Selection Process WB Post Office Postman, Postal Assistant and Sorting Assistant Posts

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the educational and sports qualification.

How to Apply for WB Post Office Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Assistant Director (Recruitment), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, West Bengal Circle, P-36, CR Avenue, Yogayog, Bhawan, Kolakata - 700012" on or before 24 December 2021.